India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Daryl Mitchell smashed a century in the India vs New Zealand decider, extending his remarkable ODI record against India and strengthening his push in ICC batting rankings

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daryl Mitchell smashed a century in the series decider, extending his stunning record against India in ODIs

  • His last seven ODI scores vs India include 130, 134, 63, 84, 131* and 100

  • Mitchell now has four ODI hundreds against India in India, second only to AB de Villiers

India and New Zealand are clashing against each other in the series decider at Indore, but it’s shaping up to be as much a duel between Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell for the top spot in the ICC men’s batting rankings as it is a battle for the series trophy.

While India will lean on stalwarts like Kohli to deliver on home soil, Mitchell has once again reminded everyone why he is one of the most feared batters in modern ODI cricket by posting a big hundred in this decisive match. Mitchell achieved the milestone after playing 106 balls and brought the team back into the match after a horrible start.

Mitchell’s century in the third ODI came after the series was poised at 1-1, giving New Zealand a substantial platform to challenge India’s bowling attack at the Holkar Stadium. He had helped the Kiwis ealier in the 2nd ODI to level the series, with an unbeaten 131-run knock.

Mitchell’s Dominance Against India Continues

Daryl Mitchell’s performance in this series is far from an isolated peak, it’s part of a remarkable recent trend against India in ODIs. In his last seven innings versus India, he has compiled scores of 130, 134, 17, 63, 84, 131 and now 100, demonstrating incredible consistency and resilience against one of the world’s top bowling attacks.

Related Content
Related Content

Statistically, Mitchell’s numbers against India are elite. With multiple centuries and fifties in limited opportunities, he ranks just behind legends in terms of big scores against the Men in Blue in India. For comparison, only AB de Villiers has more hundreds against India on home wickets than Mitchell’s tally, who has now amassed four tons in eight innings against them there.

New Zealand Target Big Total

Despite starting horribly in the match, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship and brought the Blackcaps back into the match. New Zealand had lost their first three wickets on just 58 runs with Harshit Rana taking two and Arshdeep picking one wicket to the damage.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter After 5 Years

The Men in Blue thought they would wrap the New Zealand batting unit under a short total but Mitchell and Phillips had different things in their minds. By the time of writing this, New Zealand have scored 238 after losing three wickets in 40 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Hits First-Ball Four In 338-Run Chase | IND 4/0 (1)

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide’s 128 Guides VID To 317/8

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI Reach 50/3 As Jewel Andrew Rebuilds

  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  5. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Highlights: Sabalenka, Alcaraz Seal Easy Wins; Pavlyuchenkova Stunned By Bai

  2. Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

  3. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  5. Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly