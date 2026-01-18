India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Daryl Mitchell smashed a century in the series decider, extending his stunning record against India in ODIs
His last seven ODI scores vs India include 130, 134, 63, 84, 131* and 100
Mitchell now has four ODI hundreds against India in India, second only to AB de Villiers
India and New Zealand are clashing against each other in the series decider at Indore, but it’s shaping up to be as much a duel between Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell for the top spot in the ICC men’s batting rankings as it is a battle for the series trophy.
While India will lean on stalwarts like Kohli to deliver on home soil, Mitchell has once again reminded everyone why he is one of the most feared batters in modern ODI cricket by posting a big hundred in this decisive match. Mitchell achieved the milestone after playing 106 balls and brought the team back into the match after a horrible start.
Mitchell’s century in the third ODI came after the series was poised at 1-1, giving New Zealand a substantial platform to challenge India’s bowling attack at the Holkar Stadium. He had helped the Kiwis ealier in the 2nd ODI to level the series, with an unbeaten 131-run knock.
Mitchell’s Dominance Against India Continues
Daryl Mitchell’s performance in this series is far from an isolated peak, it’s part of a remarkable recent trend against India in ODIs. In his last seven innings versus India, he has compiled scores of 130, 134, 17, 63, 84, 131 and now 100, demonstrating incredible consistency and resilience against one of the world’s top bowling attacks.
Statistically, Mitchell’s numbers against India are elite. With multiple centuries and fifties in limited opportunities, he ranks just behind legends in terms of big scores against the Men in Blue in India. For comparison, only AB de Villiers has more hundreds against India on home wickets than Mitchell’s tally, who has now amassed four tons in eight innings against them there.
New Zealand Target Big Total
Despite starting horribly in the match, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship and brought the Blackcaps back into the match. New Zealand had lost their first three wickets on just 58 runs with Harshit Rana taking two and Arshdeep picking one wicket to the damage.
The Men in Blue thought they would wrap the New Zealand batting unit under a short total but Mitchell and Phillips had different things in their minds. By the time of writing this, New Zealand have scored 238 after losing three wickets in 40 overs.