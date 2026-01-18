India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 3rd ODI: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India and New Zealand meet in the 3rd ODI series decider at Indore, with both teams aiming to seal the series in a high-pressure contest

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 3rd ODI: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson reacts after bowls a deliver as India's Rohit Sharma and India's captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets to score during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot, India, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in third and final ODI in Indore

  • India won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The three-match series is levelled at 1-1

India and New Zealand head into the 3rd ODI series decider at Holkar Stadium in Indore with the three-match contest locked 1–1 after contrasting results in the opening games.

India won the first ODI chasing 301 with Virat Kohli’s 93 anchoring the chase, but New Zealand hit back in the second ODI thanks to Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten century, setting up a winner-takes-all finale.

The hosts will look to defend their strong home ODI record. India have historically been unbeaten at Indore, while the Black Caps aim to make history by clinching their first series win in India. With both sides boasting experienced batters and key bowling options, the decider promises an exciting finish to the bilateral series.

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI:

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Captain Quotes

Michael Bracewell: We would have bowled first, but I think it looks like a good surface and I guess we're going to quickly shift to the mindset of batting first. That's right, it's a big exciting opportunity for us to win a series over here in one-day format. I think they've shown good temperament. They're getting used to international cricket and have made a good fist of it so far (on the new faces). With the series on the line you want to be able to do that stuff under pressure. So I'm looking forward to seeing how they go again tonight. No changes from the last game.

Shubman Gill: We're gonna bowl first. (On playing the series decider) That's what we spoke about, great challenge for us, New Zealand putting us under a bit of pressure, these are the moments that all the players wait for. (On this being a high-scoring ground) That is one of the factors why we decided to bowl first. I don't think there'll be much dew here, but looks like a pretty good surface and always good to have a score on the board and then try to chase it down. (Areas to improve) In the middle overs, we need to vary our lengths a little bit more and if we don't take wickets in the middle overs, it becomes very difficult to stop any target. So that will be one of the areas where we would be looking to improve. We've got one change, Arshdeep comes back in place of Prasidh.

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

Where to watch the third ODI between India and New Zealand?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Published At:
Tags

