India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: See Best Photos From Indore’s Holkar Stadium

Daryl Mitchell hit his fourth ODI fifty in a row to anchor the New Zealand innings against India in the series-deciding third and final game, in Indore on Sunday (January 18, 2026). Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first. India captain Shubman Gill made one change, bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand are playing an unchanged XI.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, and batting partner Will Young touch gloves during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's fans cheer on their team during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips bats during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, celebrates his fifty runs as India's Kuldeep Yadav looks on during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, right, shares a lighter moment with India's Virat Kohli during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
