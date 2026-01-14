India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Toss Update: Shubman Gill-led Side To Bat First In Rajkot - Check Playing XIs

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Captain Quotes

Shubman Gill: We would actually have preferred to bat first, based on the last few games here. Even yesterday there wasn’t much dew, and the players feel the surface tends to slow down as the innings goes on, so batting first looked the better option. Personally, I felt really good in the last game - the rhythm and fluency were there, and it’s always nice to contribute. Hopefully I can build on that and produce a big one today. The middle overs were crucial for us last time. They got off to a decent start, but the way we pulled things back - especially with the fast bowlers picking up wickets in those overs - made a big difference. It’s not always easy in these conditions, but they mixed up their pace and variations really well. Washington is out of the series, so Nitish comes in for him.