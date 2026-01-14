India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Toss Update: Shubman Gill-led Side To Bat First In Rajkot - Check Playing XIs

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill-led India will be batting first after New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bowl at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs New Zealand, AP Photo
New Zealand opt to bowl in the 2nd ODI against India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND are batting first against NZ in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot

  • India lead the three-match series 1-0

  • Kiwis made one change to the side with Jayden Lennox in place of Adithya Ashok

New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and sent India in to bat in the 2nd ODI, of the three-match series, to be played on Wednesday, January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.

The visitors made one change to the side, which lost the opening game by four wickets at Vadoara, giving ODI debut to 31-year-old left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox in place of Adithya Ashok.

India skipper Shubman Gill also made one change, bringing in pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Washington Sundar, who got injured in Vadodara.

India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 and a win today, could seal the victory for them.

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

NZ skipper Michael Bracewell wins the toss, opts to bowl against India.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Captain Quotes

Shubman Gill: We would actually have preferred to bat first, based on the last few games here. Even yesterday there wasn’t much dew, and the players feel the surface tends to slow down as the innings goes on, so batting first looked the better option. Personally, I felt really good in the last game - the rhythm and fluency were there, and it’s always nice to contribute. Hopefully I can build on that and produce a big one today. The middle overs were crucial for us last time. They got off to a decent start, but the way we pulled things back - especially with the fast bowlers picking up wickets in those overs - made a big difference. It’s not always easy in these conditions, but they mixed up their pace and variations really well. Washington is out of the series, so Nitish comes in for him.

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score

Michael Bracewell: We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a really good surface, and hopefully the dew comes into play later in the evening, which should make things a bit nicer for batting under lights. The last game was a tight one and I was proud of how the boys fought right till the end. We gave ourselves a chance with a couple of late wickets, and today we’re looking to keep taking wickets through the middle and build that pressure. We’ve got a lot of young players in this side, and playing in front of big crowds and all that noise is a great learning experience for them. It’s different conditions for us here, especially with 40,000 people backing the home side, but it’s a challenge we’re really excited about. We’ve made just the one change - Jaden Lennox comes in to make his debut.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Where to watch the second ODI between India and New Zealand?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Published At:
