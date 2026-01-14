India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

KL Rahul scores an important full-century against New Zealand in 2nd ODI
India suffered a top and middle-order collapse initially
Rahul's knock helped India cross the 250-run mark
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has scored a very crucial and magnificent full-century for India from a very delicate situation in the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. Rahul got to his fifty off 52 balls in front of a packed crowd at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
After a decent start from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the Indian team suffered a dramatic top and middle order collapse. Rohit was on his way back after scoring 24 while Gill departed right after scoring his 2nd half-century of the series.
Man of the match from the 1st ODI - Virat Kohli was expected to fire on all cylinders but he ended up getting out for just 23 off 29. Shreyas Iyer, too, had a forgettable outing, scoring just 8.
The onus was then on Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul but the former, after a good start, got out for 27 off 44. India needed someone to take responsibility and stick to the wicket and Rahul took it all on his hands.
KL Rahul Hits 8th Ton With A Six; Becomes The First Centurion In Rajkot
He negotiated very well in the middle overs, showcasing sheer calm and composure to steer India away from a very delicate situation. He saw Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy and Nitish Rana fall cheaply but nothing could shake Rahul's resolve today.
Later on in the innings, in the 50th over, KL Rahul scored his 8th one-day century with a massive six off Kyle Jamieson. He reached to that landmark off 87 balls to help his side score 30-40 runs extra in the final few overs.
KL Rahul accelerated his knock very well and he also becomes the first cricketer to score a century at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. It was a proper middle-order batter knock from him.
His knock helped India post 284 from a very crucial situation. India were down to 118/4 at one point and it required a lot of patience and courage from KL Rahul to carry his side towards a respectable total.