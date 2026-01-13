India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India and New Zealand face each other in the 2nd match of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot. Get the preview, live streaming details, pitch and weather report

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Weather Forecast
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India face New Zealand in 2nd match of the three-match ODI series in Rajkot

  • India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match by four wickets

  • Check live streaming and other details below

India and New Zealand will clash against each other in the 2nd match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.

The Men in Blue will come into the match carrying momentum after a thrilling four-wicket win in the series opener at Vadodara, where Virat Kohli’s aggressive 93 set up the chase and helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead.

However, India will need to manage injury concerns, notably the loss of all-rounder Washington Sundar, which has opened up selection decisions ahead of this match and with the T20 World Cup looming.

For New Zealand, bouncing back in Rajkot is crucial after their solid batting display in the first match wasn’t backed up by bowling discipline. The Kiwis will depend on key performers like Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell to anchor their innings again, while their bowling unit, led by Kyle Jamieson, must tighten up early breakthroughs to put pressure on India’s deep batting lineup.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Weather Report

The forecast for Rajkot on January 14 looks largely dry and clear, with typical January conditions showing sunny skies and warm temperatures likely throughout the afternoon, often hovering around 30-32°C, which is common for the region this time of year. Overall, rain isn’t expected to be a factor, so fans can look forward to full 50-over action under mostly sunny skies.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Pitch Report

The Niranjan Shah Stadium pitch in Rajkot is expected to favour batters with its flat surface and true bounce. First-innings scores often cross 300, making it a high-scoring venue. Pacers may find slight movement with the new ball, but conditions quickly ease for batting. Spinners can influence the middle overs, yet overall, the pitch is ideal for stroke-play and run-fests.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

New Zealand's entire white-ball tour of India will be aired live on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

