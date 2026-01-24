India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Barsapara pitch generally offers true bounce and favours stroke play early on
Short boundaries make it a high-scoring venue in T20s
Dew later in the night can make chasing easier
India go into the third T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati holding a strong 2–0 lead in the five-match series, looking to wrap up the white-ball contest with another victory.
The hosts have been dominant so far, after an emphatic 48-run win in the opening T20I in Nagpur, powered by a blistering 84 from Abhishek Sharma at the top, and a convincing seven-wicket chase in the second game in Raipur led by match-winning contributions from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. India’s batting depth and confidence have surged, taking pressure off the bowlers and leaving New Zealand with few answers.
New Zealand will be eager to avoid a clean sweep and stem India’s momentum before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but they face an uphill battle after back-to-back losses.
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast
Tonight’s conditions in Guwahati are expected to be clear and dry, with no rain forecast during the match, making it ideal for uninterrupted play at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping from the low-20s in the afternoon to around 14–15°C in the evening, with light winds and moderate humidity, perfect for cricket under lights
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is known for a batting-friendly surface with a flat track that offers good bounce and carry, encouraging stroke play and high scores in T20 cricket. Short boundaries and a quick outfield make it easier for hitters to find runs, while bowlers must vary pace to make breakthroughs. Dew later in the evening may help teams chasing under lights.
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Squads
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs