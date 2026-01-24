India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The hosts have been dominant so far, after an emphatic 48-run win in the opening T20I in Nagpur, powered by a blistering 84 from Abhishek Sharma at the top, and a convincing seven-wicket chase in the second game in Raipur led by match-winning contributions from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. India’s batting depth and confidence have surged, taking pressure off the bowlers and leaving New Zealand with few answers.