IND Vs NZ Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand Match On TV And Online?

India take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I match
The Men In Blue lead the five-match series 2-0
Live streaming and timing details listed below
India and New Zealand face off in the third T20 International of the five-match series on 25 January 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with India leading 2-0 after commanding victories in the first two games.
The Men in Blue will look to seal the series as they carry strong momentum, backed by standout performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the second T20I, where India chased down a challenging total with ease.
New Zealand’s batting showed flashes of quality but inconsistency has left them under pressure to find answers if they are to avoid a whitewash.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match: Live Streaming
The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7pm IST with the toss scheduled at 6:30pm IST.
You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match: Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes