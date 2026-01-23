India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 2nd T20I: IND To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India face New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday, 23 January, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur
India face New Zealand in the second T20 International on Friday, 23 January, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.
India made two changes to the playing XI from their previous match, bringing in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, while spinner Axar Patel is missing the match after taking a hit in the last game.
On the other hand, New Zealand have made three changes, bringing in Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, and Tim Seifert.
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.