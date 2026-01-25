India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Series Win In Guwahati

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, January 25, 2026. India lead the five-match series 2-0, chasing down 209 in just 15.2 overs in the second T20I in Raipur. With the T20 World Cup 2026 only three weeks away, the Men in Blue will look to wrap up the series with a win tonight. Follow the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live from Guwahati right here.

25 Jan 2026, 05:45:30 pm IST India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Full Squads India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel. New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs.

25 Jan 2026, 05:26:12 pm IST India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Will It Rain Today? With rainfall in Northern and Southern India, fans will be wondering if tonight's match can experience late winter rainfall. For now, though, weather predictions show no chance of a washout of tonight's game at Barsapara Stadium. Read our detailed weather forecast.

25 Jan 2026, 05:02:11 pm IST India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Series: New Zealand's tour of India, 2026

Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, Assam

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST