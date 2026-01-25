India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Series Win In Guwahati

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Full Squads
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Will It Rain Today?
With rainfall in Northern and Southern India, fans will be wondering if tonight's match can experience late winter rainfall. For now, though, weather predictions show no chance of a washout of tonight's game at Barsapara Stadium. Read our detailed weather forecast.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I
Series: New Zealand's tour of India, 2026
Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, Assam
Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM IST