India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND To Bowl First – See Playing XIs

India face New Zealand in third T20I on Sunday in Guwahati
India take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST, with India leading the series 2-0 and aiming to seal it with two games to spare.
In the first T20I at Nagpur, Abhishek Sharma lit up the stage with a blistering 84-run knock that powered India to a 48-run win. In the second T20I in Raipur, India chased down 209 in just 15.2 overs, with Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav starring with the bat.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Toss Update
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Captains Speak
Suryakumar Yadav (India): “We’ll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there’ll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Dube, Hardik, Abhishek chipping in is a big boost. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun resting tonight, Bumrah and Bishnoi come in.”
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): “I thought we batted quite well. Take learnings from the last game and put it into this game. Move on pretty quickly. Neesh was going to play, we’ve brought Jamieson for Foulkes.”
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Full Squads
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs.