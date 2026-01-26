India Vs New Zealand: Who Won Yesterday In 3rd T20I Match At Guwahati - Check Result

Here's who won yesterday's India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I match, that was being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday, January 25, 2026

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand India T20 Cricket
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, third left, and Hardik Pandya, second right, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND took on NZ in the 3rd T20I in Guwahati

  • The Kiwis had earlier managed 153/9

  • Bumrah & co managed to stifle the NZ batters

Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking 14-ball fifty while skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime touch with another attacking half-century as India waltzed through the chase in just 10 overs to seal an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I, sealing the five-match series 3-0 on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 154, India turned the contest into a one-sided exhibition of power-hitting with Abhishek remaining unbeaten on a blistering 68 off 20 balls (7x4, 5x6) and Suryakumar smashing an equally fluent 57 not out off 26 deliveries (6x4, 3x6).

The duo stitched together an unbroken 102-run stand for the third wicket in just 40 balls to finish the game with 60 deliveries to spare.

Earlier, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153/9.

Abhishek’s assault was particularly stunning as the left-hander raced to a 14-ball fifty -- the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is, just two balls slower than his mentor Yuvraj Singh -- as he dismantled the New Zealand attack with fearless intent.

Related Content
Related Content

India, however, had an early hiccup as Sanju Samson’s struggles at the top continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck. Matt Henry’s first delivery brushing the thigh pad before crashing into the off-stump.

Samson's scores in the series now read 10, 6 and 0, putting further pressure on his spot with Ishan Kishan making a strong case with his explosive batting.

If that setback worried the hosts, Abhishek and Ishan quickly erased them.

Ishan, fresh from his match-winning 76 in Raipur, launched Henry for two sixes and a four in a single over, showcasing his imperious pull and lofted drives.

Abhishek, who had fallen for a duck in the previous game, soon joined the carnage, dancing down the track to hammer Jacob Duffy and collecting 16 runs in an over.

India’s powerplay score swelled to 94/2 -- their second-best ever, just one short of the 95 they had posted against England -- effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Ishan fell for a brisk 28 off 13 balls. But there was no respite for New Zealand. Suryakumar slipped seamlessly into top gear, piercing gaps at will and improvising with his trademark scoops and flicks as Abhishek continued to clear the ropes with ease.

The pair toyed with the field and bowlers alike, wrapping up the chase in ruthless fashion to underline India’s dominance and secure an unassailable series lead.

Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs.

India struck early inside the powerplay to put the visitors on the back foot reducing them to 36/3.

Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1). He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.

Bumrah, introduced as second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling grabbing three for 17.

Returning after being rested for the Raipur game, he knocked over Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that came in to uproot the off-stump.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights

Bishnoi then bowled with precision, denying the batters any momentum.

He prevented Glenn Phillips from reaching a deserved fifty, dismissing him for 48 with his figures reading 3-0-9-1 after operating in the fifth, eighth and 12th overs.

Mark Chapman offered resistance with a brisk 23-ball 32, hitting two fours and two sixes, and stitched a 52-run stand with Phillips to steady the innings.

However, Bishnoi broke the partnership with a sharp take by Sanju behind the stumps.

At the other end, Kuldeep Yadav had an off day.

After conceding just three runs in his first over, the left-arm wrist spinner was taken apart in his second, leaking 19 runs as Chapman smashed him for successive six and four before Phillips cleared long-on.

Kuldeep appeared to experiment too much with flight and length, allowing New Zealand batters brief momentum.

Despite that passage, India quickly regained control through tight spells from Bumrah, Hardik and Bishnoi, ensuring New Zealand could never break loose.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Brevis Century In Vain As SEC Lift Trophy

  2. IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentor's Mark

  3. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Harshit Rana Owns Devon Conway Again, Dismisses Him For Fifth Time On The Ongoing Tour

  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Diving Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Awaiting Government Nod Despite Naming Squad, Says Mohsin Naqvi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wang Xinyu Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, Australian Open: Chinese Eyes QF Spot Against American Opponent

  2. Keys Vs Pegula Highlights, Australian Open 2026: 31-Year-Old Ousts Defending Champion To Book QF Spot

  3. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Ends Mirra Andreeva's Campaign; Ukrainian Set To Face Coco Gauff In Quarters

  4. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Sets Grand Slam Record, Coco Gauff Moves Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Set For Record-Setting Quarter-Final Appearance After Jakub Mensik's Withdrawal

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

  3. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  4. Lalu's Daughter Alleges RJD Control Has Slipped To ‘Infiltrators’ Ahead Of National Meet

  5. New Study Calls For Higher Allocation For Public Health To Lower Household Medical Expenses

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  2. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  3. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  4. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

  5. Amid Escalating Tensions With US, Canada’s PM Urges Citizens To 'Buy Canadian'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley