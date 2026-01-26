India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

India chased down 154-run target set by New Zealand in just 10 overs in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati resulting in India's biggest win in terms of balls to spare in T20I cricket

India Vs New Zealand stats
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma slams second fastest fifty for India against New Zealand

  • India have now won 11 consecutive T20I series at home equalling Pakistan's record

  • India is currently leading the five-match series by 3-0

India's rollicking eight-wicket victory in Guwahati just a day before Republic Day sends a clear warning to other teams ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket Cup. The Men In Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, chased down the 154-run target set by New Zealand in just 10 overs, thus taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Abhishek Sharma set the ground ablaze with an unbeaten 28-ball 68 and was equally matched by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who remained not out on 57 in just 27 balls. Both the batters guided India to a record chase with 60 balls to spare.

India's record win against New Zealand not only saw showers of boundaries and sixes in Guwahati but several records were also tumbled by this dynamic Indian team.

Longest Winning Streaks in T20I

India - 11* (2024 - Present)

Pakistan - 11 (2016-18)

India - 7 (2017-18)

India - 6 (2109-21)

Second Fastest T20I Fifty By An India

Abhishek Sharma becomes the 2nd fastest Indian to fifty in T20I, second only to Yuvraj Singh, who achieved this feat in just 12 balls against England in 2007.

He slammed a 14-ball half-century in the last match, equalling the record of Colin Munro for the third fastest fifty in International T20Is.

Longest Home Series Winning Streaks

India - 10 (2022- ongoing)

Australia - 8 (2006-10)

India - 7 (2019-22)

Pakistan - 5 (2008-18)

Biggest Wins While Chasing 150+ Targets (Most Balls to Spare)

Ind vs NZ Guwahati 2026 - 60 balls

WI vs SA Kingston 2024 - 37 balls

England vs Pakistan Lahore 2022 - 33 balls

South Africa vs England Joburg 2016 - 32 balls

Most No. Of T20I Fifties in 25 Balls or Less

Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 9

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 9

Phil Salt (ENG) - 7

Evin Lewis (WI) - 7

Highest Powerplay Score For India In T20Is

IND vs Eng Wankhede 2025 - 95/1

IND vs NZ Guwahati 2026 - 94/2

IND vs Sco Dubai 2021 - 82/2

IND vs Ban Hyderabad 2024 - 82/1

IND vs SA Joburg 2018 - 78/2

India is currently leading the T20I series by 3-0 with the next two to be played in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram followed by the ICC T20I Cricket World Cup starting from February 7.

