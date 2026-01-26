India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

Abhishek Sharma slams second fastest fifty for India against New Zealand
India have now won 11 consecutive T20I series at home equalling Pakistan's record
India is currently leading the five-match series by 3-0
India's rollicking eight-wicket victory in Guwahati just a day before Republic Day sends a clear warning to other teams ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket Cup. The Men In Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, chased down the 154-run target set by New Zealand in just 10 overs, thus taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Abhishek Sharma set the ground ablaze with an unbeaten 28-ball 68 and was equally matched by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who remained not out on 57 in just 27 balls. Both the batters guided India to a record chase with 60 balls to spare.
India's record win against New Zealand not only saw showers of boundaries and sixes in Guwahati but several records were also tumbled by this dynamic Indian team.
Longest Winning Streaks in T20I
India - 11* (2024 - Present)
Pakistan - 11 (2016-18)
India - 7 (2017-18)
India - 6 (2109-21)
Second Fastest T20I Fifty By An India
Abhishek Sharma becomes the 2nd fastest Indian to fifty in T20I, second only to Yuvraj Singh, who achieved this feat in just 12 balls against England in 2007.
He slammed a 14-ball half-century in the last match, equalling the record of Colin Munro for the third fastest fifty in International T20Is.
Longest Home Series Winning Streaks
India - 10 (2022- ongoing)
Australia - 8 (2006-10)
India - 7 (2019-22)
Pakistan - 5 (2008-18)
Biggest Wins While Chasing 150+ Targets (Most Balls to Spare)
Ind vs NZ Guwahati 2026 - 60 balls
WI vs SA Kingston 2024 - 37 balls
England vs Pakistan Lahore 2022 - 33 balls
South Africa vs England Joburg 2016 - 32 balls
Most No. Of T20I Fifties in 25 Balls or Less
Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 9
Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 9
Phil Salt (ENG) - 7
Evin Lewis (WI) - 7
Highest Powerplay Score For India In T20Is
IND vs Eng Wankhede 2025 - 95/1
IND vs NZ Guwahati 2026 - 94/2
IND vs Sco Dubai 2021 - 82/2
IND vs Ban Hyderabad 2024 - 82/1
IND vs SA Joburg 2018 - 78/2