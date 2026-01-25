IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentor's Mark

Abhishek Sharma hits seven fours and five sixes in unbeaten 68 off 20
Cracks 14-ball fifty, short of Yuvraj Singh's record in 2007
Helps India win by eight wickets, seal series 3-0
Abhishek Sharma proved he would without doubt be the batter to watch out for in the upcoming T20 World Cup, as he sped to a 14-ball fifty en route India's thumping eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday (January 25, 2026). With the victory, the hosts also sealed the five-match series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.
It was the second fastest fifty by an Indian. Only Abhishek's mentor Yuvraj Singh, with his famous 12-ball half-century in 2007 that included six sixes against Stuart Broad, has been swifter to the mark ever before.
The 25-year-old southpaw finished unbeaten on 68 off 20 balls, smacking seven fours and five sixes and also getting to the 50-run mark with a maximum over fine leg. He was complemented superbly by the back-in-form India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who himself stayed not out on 57 off 26 balls (six fours, three sixes).
Speaking with the host broadcaster after guiding India to victory, Abhishek said on his feat: "That's what my team wants from me. Not easy to do it every time." On falling short of Yuvraj's 12-ball fifty, the India opener said that it "is impossible to beat".
He added, "But still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun."
Earlier, electing to field first, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the most successful bowler for India with three wickets, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/23), leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and seamer Harshit Rana (1/35) also bowled with discipline to keep the Black Caps to 153 for 8. Glenn Phillips (48) was the top-scorer for the visitors, while Mark Chapman (32) and Mitchell Santner (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.