India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Stunning Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

Hardik Pandya sprinted backwards and completed an acrobatic mid-air catch to dismiss Devon Conway
The dismissal marked the fifth time Harshit Rana dismissed Conway on the current tour
India, leading the five-match series 2-0, won the toss and chose to bowl first in Guwahati
Hardik Pandya delivered a moment of magic during India’s third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, producing a spectacular catch in the opening over to dismiss opener Devon Conway.
The breakthrough came on the third ball of the match, as Harshit Rana pitched the ball fuller, tempting Conway to charge down the wicket and attempt a loft over mid-off. However, the bat face opened at impact, resulting in a mistimed stroke.
Pandya, positioned inside the circle, sprinted backwards and launched himself sideways, taking the catch mid-air with both hands.
India entered tonight’s clash leading the five-match T20I series 2-0 following their win in Raipur. The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first, looking to seal the series tonight.