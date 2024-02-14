Devon Conway hails from South Africa but represents New Zealand in international cricket across all three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He holds permanent residency in New Zealand. His cricketing journey began in Johannesburg, where he played age-group cricket for Gauteng Province. He showcased his talent early on, scoring prolifically in youth tournaments.

In 2009, Conway joined the Dolphins franchise, based in Durban. He spent several years honing his skills in South African domestic cricket, accumulating runs across formats. Despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket, Conway faced challenges in breaking into the South African national team. In 2017, he made the decision to pursue his international dreams with New Zealand, having secured permanent residency.

Conway made his international debut for New Zealand in a T20I match against the West Indies in November 2020. He impressed immediately, scoring a half-century on debut. In December 2020, Conway received his Test cap for New Zealand, making his debut against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. He marked the occasion with a remarkable double century, becoming the first New Zealand batsman and seventh overall to score a double century on Test debut.

Conway's ODI debut for New Zealand came in March 2021 against Bangladesh. He continued his impressive form, scoring a century on debut, becoming the seventh player in ODI history to achieve the feat.