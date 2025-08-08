Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls Stretch NZ Lead Beyond 400

NZ ended day 2 at 601/3 at stumps
Nicholls, Ravindra scored unbeaten tons
New Zealand lead by 476 runs
Here are the highlights of the second day of the second and final Test match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Bulawayo on Friday (August 8, 2025). The Kiwis ended the second day again in a dominating position, closing at 601-3 against an exhaustive Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test on Friday.
Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 165 from 139 balls, featuring 21 fours and two sixes, while Henry Nicholls was not out on 150 as the Black Caps shut out the home team for a monumental lead of 476 runs.
Earlier, Conway moved to 140 and Nicholls set himself up for a big knock by reaching 41 by lunch as New Zealand cruised to 306-2.
Zimbabwe tried six bowlers in the session but only Masekesa got success when the leg-spinner dismissed nightwatcher Jacob Duffy for 36 before New Zealand had another productive session of 132-1 as Conway led the charge with his fifth Test century.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy
In the series opener, New Zealand had coasted to a nine-wicket victory after getting to their eight-run target in just 14 balls. Henry had starred for the Black Caps, taking nine wickets across the match, with Santner also playing his part after ending with figures of 4-27 in the second innings.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Squads
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Fisher
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu