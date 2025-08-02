ZIM Vs NZ: Matt Henry Stars As New Zealand Rout Zimbabwe In First Test

New Zealand strolled to a nine-wicket victory in the first Test against Zimbabwe after reaching their eight-run target in just 14 deliveries on Friday.
Matt Henry starred for the Black Caps, taking nine wickets across the match, with Mitchell Santner also playing his part after ending with figures of 4-27 in the second innings.
Zimbabwe started the day 44 runs behind New Zealand with Sikandar Raza and Tafadzwa Tsiga at the crease, but they were unable to build on their overnight totals.
Raza was dismissed for five runs after he was caught by Rachin Ravindra from Henry's bowling, and from there the hosts were unable to recover.
Santner tore through Zimbabwe's lower order, taking the wickets of Newman Nyamhuri (one), Blessing Muzarabani (19) and Tsiga (27) to leave them 165 all out.
That gave the tourists a target of only eight runs to clinch victory, though they did lose opener Devon Conway on four when he was bowled out by Nyamhuri (1-8).
But it mattered little as Henry Nicholls (four) clattered home the winning runs with a boundary, with New Zealand full of confidence ahead of the second Test, which starts on August 5.
Data Debrief: Henry's nine-for leaves Zimbabwe reeling
While Henry (3-51 in the second innings) was denied a maiden 10-wicket haul, the New Zealand bowler ended the match with figures of 9-90, falling just short of his best total in the longest format.
Only against South Africa (9-55) has Henry managed better bowling figures in a Test, with his display here seeing him take nine wickets for the third time in a match.
But for Zimbabwe, their recent struggles continued. Their only Test victory so far in 2025 came against Bangladesh in April, and they have now lost their last five such matches.