Highest Successful Run Chase In Tests: West Indies Eye History Against New Zealand In Christchurch - Check Full List

West Indies's Justin Greaves, left, takes a run as New Zealand's bowler Matt Henry falls to the ground on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

West Indies's Justin Greaves, left, takes a run as New Zealand's bowler Matt Henry falls to the ground on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP