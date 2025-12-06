Highest Successful Run Chase In Tests: West Indies Eye History Against New Zealand In Christchurch - Check Full List

NZ set a target of 531 to chase for WI in the 2nd Test
Greaves, Hope hit tons in the 2nd innings for the Windies
The highest successful run chase in Tests is set by WI themselves
Roston Chase-led West Indies are eyeing a piece of history in the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on the fifth and final day. Set a mammoth target of 531 to chase, the Windies are in with a shout with the hosts two bowlers down.
Hagley Oval has featured 16 Tests with 4 games won by teams batting first and 10 teams have by teams bowling first. West Indies have already surpassed the average 4th innings score at the venue, with the previous best being 173.
Speaking of the fifth day, Shai Hope was finally dismissed for 140 in the second hour before lunch, ending a 186-run partnership with Justin Greaves which frustrated New Zealand for 64 overs, or almost three full sessions.
The West Indies resumed on the final day at 212-4, still 318 runs behind New Zealand. Hope was 116, having reached his fourth Test century on Friday, and Greaves was 55.
Highest successful run chase in Test cricket
|Match
|Year
|Country
|Target
|Scored
|Opposition
|Venue
|Result
|1
|9/5/2003
|West Indies
|418
|418/7
|Australia
|Antigua Recreation Ground
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
|2
|17/12/2008
|South Africa
|414
|414/4
|Australia
|WACA Ground
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|3
|22/07/1948
|Australia
|404
|404/3
|England
|Headingley
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|4
|7/4/1976
|India
|403
|406/4
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval
|India won by 6 wickets
|5
|3/2/2021
|West Indies
|395
|395/7
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
|6
|14/07/2017
|Sri Lanka
|388
|391/6
|Zimbabwe
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|7
|11/12/2008
|India
|387
|387/4
|England
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|8
|1/7/2022
|England
|378
|378/3
|India
|Edgbaston
|England won by 7 wickets
|9
|3/7/2015
|Pakistan
|377
|382/3
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|10
|20/06/2025
|England
|371
|373/5
|India
|Headingley
|England won by 5 wickets
|11
|18/11/1999
|Australia
|369
|369/6
|Pakistan
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia won by 4 wickets
|12
|31/03/1978
|Australia
|359
|362/7
|West Indies
|Bourda
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|13
|22/08/2019
|England
|359
|362/9
|Australia
|Headingley
|England won by 1 wicket
|14
|4/8/2006
|Sri Lanka
|352
|352/9
|South Africa
|P Sara Oval
|Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
|15
|27/02/1969
|West Indies
|345
|348/5
|New Zealand
|Eden Park
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|16
|28/06/1984
|West Indies
|342
|344/1
|England
|Lord's
|West Indies won by 9 wickets
|17
|16/07/2022
|Pakistan
|342
|344/6
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|18
|16/12/1977
|Australia
|339
|342/8
|India
|WACA Ground
|Australia won by 2 wickets
|19
|20/01/1950
|Australia
|336
|336/5
|South Africa
|Kingsmead
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|20
|15/03/2002
|South Africa
|335
|340/5
|Australia
|Kingsmead
|South Africa won by 5 wickets
|21
|29/12/1928
|England
|332
|332/7
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|England won by 3 wickets
|22
|8/3/2002
|Australia
|331
|334/6
|South Africa
|Newlands
|Australia won by 4 wickets
|23
|15/01/2021
|India
|328
|329/7
|Australia
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|India won by 3 wickets
|24
|14/01/1998
|Sri Lanka
|326
|326/5
|Zimbabwe
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|25
|24/02/1994
|New Zealand
|324
|324/5
|Pakistan
|AMI Stadium
|New Zealand won by 5 wickets
|26
|25/08/2017
|West Indies
|322
|322/5
|England
|Headingley
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|27
|13/03/1958
|West Indies
|317
|317/2
|Pakistan
|Bourda
|West Indies won by 8 wickets
|28
|17/10/2008
|New Zealand
|317
|317/7
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|New Zealand won by 3 wickets
|29
|17/01/1902
|Australia
|315
|315/6
|England
|Adelaide Oval
|Australia won by 4 wickets
|30
|16/08/2001
|England
|315
|315/4
|Australia
|Headingley
|England won by 6 wickets
|31
|28/09/1994
|Pakistan
|314
|315/9
|Australia
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 1 wicket
|32
|17/11/2011
|Australia
|310
|310/8
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium
|Australia won by 2 wickets
|33
|26/03/1999
|West Indies
|308
|311/9
|Australia
|Kensington Oval
|West Indies won by 1 wicket
|34
|9/4/2006
|Australia
|307
|307/7
|Bangladesh
|Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|35
|14/02/1997
|England
|305
|307/6
|New Zealand
|AMI Stadium
|England won by 4 wickets
|36
|13/02/2019
|Sri Lanka
|304
|304/9
|South Africa
|Kingsmead
|Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
|37
|16/01/2014
|Pakistan
|302
|302/5
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|38
|10/6/2022
|England
|299
|299/5
|New Zealand
|Trent Bridge
|England won by 5 wickets
|39
|01/03/1895
|England
|297
|298/4
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|England won by 6 wickets
|40
|23/06/2022
|England
|296
|296/3
|New Zealand
|Headingley
|England won by 7 wickets
|41
|6/2/1953
|South Africa
|295
|297/4
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|42
|23/05/2008
|England
|294
|294/4
|New Zealand
|Old Trafford
|England won by 6 wickets
|43
|31/03/2006
|Australia
|292
|294/8
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium
|Australia won by 2 wickets
|44
|2/1/2006
|Australia
|287
|288/2
|South Africa
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|45
|8/3/1929
|Australia
|286
|287/5
|England
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|46
|9/3/2023
|New Zealand
|285
|285/8
|Sri Lanka
|Hagley Oval
|New Zealand won by 2 wickets
|47
|2/1/1906
|South Africa
|284
|287/9
|England
|Old Wanderers
|South Africa won by 1 wicket
|48
|10/6/2004
|England
|284
|284/6
|New Zealand
|Trent Bridge
|England won by 4 wickets
|49
|1/1/1908
|England
|282
|282/9
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|England won by 1 wicket
|50
|5/2/1998
|West Indies
|282
|282/7
|England
|Queen's Park Oval
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
Highest successful run chases in Tests at Hagley Oval
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields