Highest Successful Run Chase In Tests: West Indies Eye History Against New Zealand In Christchurch - Check Full List

The West Indies resumed on the final day at 212-4, still 318 runs behind New Zealand. Hope was 116, having reached his fourth Test century on Friday, and Greaves was 55

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 photo-Justin Greaves
West Indies's Justin Greaves, left, takes a run as New Zealand's bowler Matt Henry falls to the ground on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NZ set a target of 531 to chase for WI in the 2nd Test

  • Greaves, Hope hit tons in the 2nd innings for the Windies

  • The highest successful run chase in Tests is set by WI themselves

Roston Chase-led West Indies are eyeing a piece of history in the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on the fifth and final day. Set a mammoth target of 531 to chase, the Windies are in with a shout with the hosts two bowlers down.

Hagley Oval has featured 16 Tests with 4 games won by teams batting first and 10 teams have by teams bowling first. West Indies have already surpassed the average 4th innings score at the venue, with the previous best being 173.

Speaking of the fifth day, Shai Hope was finally dismissed for 140 in the second hour before lunch, ending a 186-run partnership with Justin Greaves which frustrated New Zealand for 64 overs, or almost three full sessions.

The West Indies resumed on the final day at 212-4, still 318 runs behind New Zealand. Hope was 116, having reached his fourth Test century on Friday, and Greaves was 55.

Highest successful run chase in Test cricket

MatchYearCountryTargetScoredOppositionVenueResult
19/5/2003West Indies418418/7AustraliaAntigua Recreation GroundWest Indies won by 3 wickets
217/12/2008South Africa414414/4AustraliaWACA GroundSouth Africa won by 6 wickets
322/07/1948Australia404404/3EnglandHeadingleyAustralia won by 7 wickets
47/4/1976India403406/4West IndiesQueen's Park OvalIndia won by 6 wickets
53/2/2021West Indies395395/7BangladeshZahur Ahmed Chowdhury StadiumWest Indies won by 3 wickets
614/07/2017Sri Lanka388391/6ZimbabweR Premadasa StadiumSri Lanka won by 4 wickets
711/12/2008India387387/4EnglandMA Chidambaram StadiumIndia won by 6 wickets
81/7/2022England378378/3IndiaEdgbastonEngland won by 7 wickets
93/7/2015Pakistan377382/3Sri LankaPallekele International Cricket StadiumPakistan won by 7 wickets
1020/06/2025England371373/5IndiaHeadingleyEngland won by 5 wickets
1118/11/1999Australia369369/6PakistanBellerive OvalAustralia won by 4 wickets
1231/03/1978Australia359362/7West IndiesBourdaAustralia won by 3 wickets
1322/08/2019England359362/9AustraliaHeadingleyEngland won by 1 wicket
144/8/2006Sri Lanka352352/9South AfricaP Sara OvalSri Lanka won by 1 wicket
1527/02/1969West Indies345348/5New ZealandEden ParkWest Indies won by 5 wickets
1628/06/1984West Indies342344/1EnglandLord'sWest Indies won by 9 wickets
1716/07/2022Pakistan342344/6Sri LankaGalle International StadiumPakistan won by 4 wickets
1816/12/1977Australia339342/8IndiaWACA GroundAustralia won by 2 wickets
1920/01/1950Australia336336/5South AfricaKingsmeadAustralia won by 5 wickets
2015/03/2002South Africa335340/5AustraliaKingsmeadSouth Africa won by 5 wickets
2129/12/1928England332332/7AustraliaMelbourne Cricket GroundEngland won by 3 wickets
228/3/2002Australia331334/6South AfricaNewlandsAustralia won by 4 wickets
2315/01/2021India328329/7AustraliaBrisbane Cricket GroundIndia won by 3 wickets
2414/01/1998Sri Lanka326326/5ZimbabweSinhalese Sports Club GroundSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2524/02/1994New Zealand324324/5PakistanAMI StadiumNew Zealand won by 5 wickets
2625/08/2017West Indies322322/5EnglandHeadingleyWest Indies won by 5 wickets
2713/03/1958West Indies317317/2PakistanBourdaWest Indies won by 8 wickets
2817/10/2008New Zealand317317/7BangladeshZahur Ahmed Chowdhury StadiumNew Zealand won by 3 wickets
2917/01/1902Australia315315/6EnglandAdelaide OvalAustralia won by 4 wickets
3016/08/2001England315315/4AustraliaHeadingleyEngland won by 6 wickets
3128/09/1994Pakistan314315/9AustraliaNational Stadium (Karachi)Pakistan won by 1 wicket
3217/11/2011Australia310310/8South AfricaWanderers StadiumAustralia won by 2 wickets
3326/03/1999West Indies308311/9AustraliaKensington OvalWest Indies won by 1 wicket
349/4/2006Australia307307/7BangladeshKhan Shaheb Osman Ali StadiumAustralia won by 3 wickets
3514/02/1997England305307/6New ZealandAMI StadiumEngland won by 4 wickets
3613/02/2019Sri Lanka304304/9South AfricaKingsmeadSri Lanka won by 1 wicket
3716/01/2014Pakistan302302/5Sri LankaSharjah Cricket StadiumPakistan won by 5 wickets
3810/6/2022England299299/5New ZealandTrent BridgeEngland won by 5 wickets
3901/03/1895England297298/4AustraliaMelbourne Cricket GroundEngland won by 6 wickets
4023/06/2022England296296/3New ZealandHeadingleyEngland won by 7 wickets
416/2/1953South Africa295297/4AustraliaMelbourne Cricket GroundSouth Africa won by 6 wickets
4223/05/2008England294294/4New ZealandOld TraffordEngland won by 6 wickets
4331/03/2006Australia292294/8South AfricaWanderers StadiumAustralia won by 2 wickets
442/1/2006Australia287288/2South AfricaSydney Cricket GroundAustralia won by 8 wickets
458/3/1929Australia286287/5EnglandMelbourne Cricket GroundAustralia won by 5 wickets
469/3/2023New Zealand285285/8Sri LankaHagley OvalNew Zealand won by 2 wickets
472/1/1906South Africa284287/9EnglandOld WanderersSouth Africa won by 1 wicket
4810/6/2004England284284/6New ZealandTrent BridgeEngland won by 4 wickets
491/1/1908England282282/9AustraliaMelbourne Cricket GroundEngland won by 1 wicket
505/2/1998West Indies282282/7EnglandQueen's Park OvalWest Indies won by 3 wickets

Highest successful run chases in Tests at Hagley Oval

Hagley Oval Run Chases In Test
info_icon

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Related Content
Related Content

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps