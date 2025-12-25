Assam Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Match?

Assam lost to Baroda by five wickets in round 1
Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Chandigarh by 10 wickets in opener
Match to be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website in India
The Sumit Ghadigaonkar-led Assam are up against Paras Dogra's Jammu and Kashmir in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday (December 26). Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live.
The teams kicked off their campaigns in varied fashions. Assam suffered a five-wicket defeat to Baroda, while J&K thrashed Chandigarh by 10 wickets. Hyderabad, Vidarbha, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are the other teams in the group.
Assam Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?
The Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 9am IST.
Where will the Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
The Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. Only one other match will be telecast and live streamed in round 2 of VHT: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan.
Assam Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Paras Dogra (c), Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, Rydham Sharma (wk), Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Murugan Ashwin, Vivrant Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Kawalpreet Singh
Assam: Pradyun Saikia, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk/c), Denish Das, Nihar Deka, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Ayushman Malakar, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Bhargab Lahkar, Saurav Dihingia, Ruhinandan Pegu, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Rahul Singh