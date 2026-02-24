Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Prasidh Joins Attack | J & K 18/0 (10)

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir captains Devdutt Padikkal and Paras Dogra at toss BCCIdomestic/X

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Hubbali Cricket Ground in Hubbali on Tuesday (February 24). It's a historic occasion for the visiting J&K, who are playing their first-ever title clash in the prestigious tournament. Facing them are the eight-time champions, who are without doubt the more pedigreed side with five Test players in their line-up, including KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna. But will the favourites on paper be able to derail Paras Dogra and Co's dream run? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from India's premier domestic red-ball competition.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Feb 2026, 10:12:24 am IST Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: On This Day In 2010 #OnThisDay in 2010 🗓️



The legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to smash a double-hundred in Men's ODI cricket 🙌#TeamIndia | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/7Gf5tMonVN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2026

24 Feb 2026, 09:55:53 am IST Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: J & K 9/0 (5) Top over from Vidyadhar Patil and he troubled Yawer Hassan. First his ball drew and edge of Qamran Iqbal's bat but it dropped short from the slip. Once Yawer got on strike, Patil's channel bowling made him play and miss twice and both times, it could have been an edge. Jammu and Kashmir have looked nervous with the bat so far.

24 Feb 2026, 09:47:45 am IST Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: J & K 3/0 (3) Drama in the third over of the day. Qamran Iqbal given caught behind by the on-field umpire but the batter survives after opting for DRS. Vidyadhar Patil's delivery from off, swung away and Qamran, who was committed to the push got off balance. Initially it felt like the ball took an edge before going to the wicketkeeper but review showed the bat clipped the pads while the ball was significantly away from the bat. No dismissals yet.

24 Feb 2026, 09:17:50 am IST Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Check Jammu And Kashmir's Playing XI Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sahil Lotra, Sunil Kumar

24 Feb 2026, 09:16:02 am IST Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Check Karnataka's Playing XI Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna

24 Feb 2026, 09:04:26 am IST Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Toss Update Jammu and Kashmir have won the toss and have opted to bat