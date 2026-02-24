Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Prasidh Joins Attack | J & K 18/0 (10)

Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: On This Day In 2010
J & K 9/0 (5)
Top over from Vidyadhar Patil and he troubled Yawer Hassan. First his ball drew and edge of Qamran Iqbal's bat but it dropped short from the slip. Once Yawer got on strike, Patil's channel bowling made him play and miss twice and both times, it could have been an edge. Jammu and Kashmir have looked nervous with the bat so far.
J & K 3/0 (3)
Drama in the third over of the day. Qamran Iqbal given caught behind by the on-field umpire but the batter survives after opting for DRS. Vidyadhar Patil's delivery from off, swung away and Qamran, who was committed to the push got off balance. Initially it felt like the ball took an edge before going to the wicketkeeper but review showed the bat clipped the pads while the ball was significantly away from the bat. No dismissals yet.
Jammu And Kashmir's Playing XI
Jammu and Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sahil Lotra, Sunil Kumar
Karnataka's Playing XI
Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna
Toss Update
Jammu and Kashmir have won the toss and have opted to bat
Squads
Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal
Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar