Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Tudor’s Faces Test In High-Stakes North London Derby

Bukayo Saka celebrating a goal against Wolves during Premier League 2025-26. Arsenal/X

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal Live Score Updates, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 matchday 27 clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 22, Sunday. The match is a pivotal moment for both ends of the table. Igor Tudor makes his managerial debut for the Spurs after the departure of Thomas Frank, inheriting a side sitting dangerously in 16th place. Meanwhile, the first-place Arsenal have dropped points in the last few games. They are feeling the heat from Manchester City after missing out on a win following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Wolves. Check real-time updates and live score of the crucial English Premier League match here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Feb 2026, 08:57:59 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League: Live Streaming Details The Premier League 2025-26 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network.