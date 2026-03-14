TMC, BJP Workers Clash In Kolkata Ahead Of PM Rally; Stones Thrown At Minister's House

The officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station was injured while trying to control the situation, police sources said.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
BJP, TMC Workers Clash In Kolkata
BJP, TMC Workers Clash In Kolkata
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue, The Brigade Parade Ground.

  • Minister Sashi Panja claimed that BJP supporters had targeted her residence and damaged window panes.

  • BJP leaders alleged that the police initially remained "inactive" as the situation escalated.

Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in central Kolkata on Saturday, barely half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, leaving a police officer and a leader of the saffron party injured, officials said.

Allegations also surfaced that stones were thrown at the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in the Girish Park area.

The violence took place around 5 km from the rally venue as BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister’s meeting, which marks the culmination of the party’s statewide ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to eyewitnesses, supporters of both parties allegedly threw stones at each other and raised slogans, triggering tension in the busy locality.

The officer-in-charge of Bowbazar police station, Bappaditya Naskar, was injured while trying to control the situation, police sources said.

The BJP also claimed that its north Kolkata district president, Tamaghno Ghosh, and several party workers were injured in the clashes.

Related Content
TMC State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya - AITC/X
TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Accuses President of Speaking on BJP’s Advice, Row Erupts
President Murmu - | Photo: PTI
President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event
BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari - null
BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari
Related Content

Ghosh was later taken to a hospital for treatment, party leaders said.

BJP leaders alleged that their supporters were attacked without provocation while heading towards the rally venue.

"Stones were thrown at us without any provocation. Abuses were also hurled at us," a BJP activist told a Bengali news channel.

The party further alleged that several vehicles, including buses carrying supporters to the rally, were damaged in the clashes.

However, TMC workers denied the allegations and claimed that BJP supporters first attacked Panja's residence while passing through the Girish Park area on their way to the Brigade rally.

Panja claimed that BJP supporters had targeted her residence and damaged window panes.

"BJP goons carried out the attack. Buses heading to the Brigade rally were carrying bricks, glass bottles and bombs. They attacked my house on Girish Park main road," the minister alleged.

She claimed that trouble began after saffron party supporters tore down posters reading "Boycott BJP" put up in the area.

According to Panja, when TMC workers attempted to put up the posters again, BJP supporters got down from buses and allegedly assaulted them, following which stones were thrown towards her house and window panes were damaged.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP leaders claimed that TMC activists pelted stones at their rallyists and buses when they were passing through the area.

Some BJP leaders also alleged that the police initially remained "inactive" as the situation escalated.

Police later rushed a large contingent to the spot and brought the situation under control, dispersing the clashing groups.

As tension escalated in the locality, many shopkeepers hurriedly downed their shutters.

The clashes occurred shortly before Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, where the prime minister is scheduled to address a massive gathering and unveil development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore.

The rally marks the culmination of the BJP's month-long 'Parivartan Yatra', which the party launched across West Bengal to mobilise support and sharpen its campaign against the ruling TMC ahead of the Assembly elections.

Political observers said the clashes underscore the intense political polarisation in the state as both the BJP and the TMC seek to consolidate their support base in the run-up to the polls.

The BJP, which had emerged as the principal challenger to the TMC in the 2021 Assembly elections, has been attempting to revive its organisational momentum in the state through mass mobilisation campaigns and high-profile rallies by central leaders.

The ruling TMC, on the other hand, has been seeking to project the BJP's political campaigns as attempts to import "outsider politics" and disrupt peace in the state.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, Kolkata Test 2001: How Well Do You Remember That Epic Eden Gardens Day 4 Play

  2. Bangladesh-Pakistan Controversy: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Account

  3. MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video

  4. Battle Of Bats In USA 2026 Preview: Teams, Players, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. IPL 2026: Three Fast Bowlers Who Could Replace Injured Harshit Rana In KKR

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Well Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Barricades, Bulldozers In Uttam Nagar: Residents Say Holi Clash And Killing Wasn’t A Communal Dispute

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  3. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  4. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'