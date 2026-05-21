Kolkata Bulldozer Politics: BJP’s Post-Poll Evictions, TMC Protests and a State at Crossroads

Yet, the battle lines are stretching far beyond the hawkers' markets. The political warfare has turned deeply personal and legally messy. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is currently staring down an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police, accused of making inflammatory, provocative speeches during election rallies in places like Nandigram and Arambagh. Defiant, Abhishek has made it clear he has no intention of backing down, challenging the new government to "raze down my home" if they wish. Meanwhile, the legal system has become the ultimate theater of this transition: the TMC has knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court, alleging a wave of post-poll arson and vandalism against its workers, a move highlighted by the striking visual of Mamata Banerjee herself arriving at the courthouse in a lawyer's robes to press the issue.