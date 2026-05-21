Kolkata Bulldozer Politics: BJP’s Post-Poll Evictions, TMC Protests and a State at Crossroads

Following a staggering Assembly election upset that saw the BJP seize power with 207 seats, leaving the TMC with just 80, the state finds itself at a historical crossroads.
On May 21, the TMC launched a series of high-decibel protests across critical transit hubs—Howrah Station, Sealdah Station, and Ballygunge.
The political warfare has turned deeply personal and legally messy.
The air in Kolkata is unusually heavy, thick with the muggy heat of late May and a palpable sense of political whiplash. For fifteen years, this city—and the wider expanse of West Bengal—moved to the rhythm of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). But today, the streets are humming a different, far more tense tune. Following a staggering Assembly election upset that saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seize power with 207 seats, leaving the TMC with just 80, the state finds itself at a historical crossroads. The transition of power isn’t happening quietly in the corridors of the state assembly; it is playing out on the asphalt, where the most vulnerable are caught in the crossfire.
On May 21, the TMC launched a series of high-decibel protests across critical transit hubs—Howrah Station, Sealdah Station, and Ballygunge. The catalyst? What the ousted opposition calls the swift and merciless arrival of the BJP’s infamous "bulldozer culture." To the casual observer, it looks like an aggressive municipal cleanup. But to the thousands of street hawkers who form the economic bedrock of Kolkata’s informal economy, the roaring diesel engines represent a sudden, terrifying erasure of their livelihoods. Wooden stalls, carefully arranged tarpaulins, and daily inventories accumulated over decades are being cleared away under the banner of new governance, leaving families stranded without an income overnight.
From her stronghold in Kalighat, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has framed this eviction drive as something far more sinister than urban planning. Addressing her remaining legislators, an embattled but fierce Banerjee alleged that the new administration is deliberately targeting minority communities and vulnerable daily-wage earners under the guise of administrative clean-up. "This government is tampering with our constitutional ideas and values," she warned, attempting to rally a demoralized base by shifting the gaze toward the future national stage.
Yet, the battle lines are stretching far beyond the hawkers' markets. The political warfare has turned deeply personal and legally messy. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is currently staring down an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police, accused of making inflammatory, provocative speeches during election rallies in places like Nandigram and Arambagh. Defiant, Abhishek has made it clear he has no intention of backing down, challenging the new government to "raze down my home" if they wish. Meanwhile, the legal system has become the ultimate theater of this transition: the TMC has knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court, alleging a wave of post-poll arson and vandalism against its workers, a move highlighted by the striking visual of Mamata Banerjee herself arriving at the courthouse in a lawyer's robes to press the issue.
As Kolkata watches the protests unfold at its crowded railway stations, the city is left to grapple with an unsettling new reality. The elections are over, but the peace has not yet arrived. Between the BJP's aggressive push to establish its new order and the TMC's fierce refusal to fade into the background, the ordinary citizens—the hawkers, the minorities, and the daily commuters—are left wondering if the dust from this political bulldozer will ever truly settle.