KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Bosch Turns Superman; Proteas Cricketer Dives And Grabs Stunning Catch To Dismiss Powell - Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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As MI was defending 148 against KKR at the Eden Gardens during the IPL 2026 match 60, Corbin Bosch grabbed a stunner to dismiss Rovman Powell to shift the momentum to some extent

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026 Corbin Bosch Catch To Dismiss Rovman Powell watch video
Summary of this article

  • A rampaging Rovman Powell violently slapped a rocket off the middle of his bat toward point

  • Corbin Bosch launched himself sideways, extending his right hand to pluck a viral, one-handed stunner out of thin air

  • Despite KKR ultimately winning, Bosch's gravity-defying catch stood out as an unforgettable piece of pure fielding artistry

Even in a losing cause, certain moments burn themselves into the season's highlight reel. For the Mumbai Indians, the absolute pinnacle of their fight against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match 60 at Eden Gardens was Corbin Bosch’s jaw-dropping, gravity-defying catch to dismiss a rampaging Rovman Powell.

The equation was swinging heavily in KKR's favor. Powell had just smoked a massive six the ball prior, looking determined to wrap up the chase quickly and secure KKR's playoff lifeline. Standing at 40 off 30 deliveries, the West Indian powerhouse looked to replicate the damage on the very next ball, clearing his front leg and violently slapping a delivery from spinner Allah Ghazanfar.

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The ball rocketed off the middle of Powell’s bat, traveling at a furious speed toward the right of point. It looked destined to pierce the inner ring and race away to the boundary. Enter Corbin Bosch.

Having already top-scored with an unbeaten 32 and picked up crucial wickets, the South African all-rounder proved he wasn't done putting on a clinic. Anticipting the trajectory in a split-second, Bosch launched himself sideways into the air. Extending his right hand to its absolute limit, he cleanly snatched the rocket out of thin air, plucking a blind stunner when the ball had seemingly already flown past him.

The degree of difficulty didn't end with the airborne grab. As gravity took over, Bosch showed immense spatial awareness and core strength, cushioning his fall onto his elbow to ensure the ball remained firmly lodged in his grip as he slammed into the turf.

Corbin Bosch's Stunning Catch

It was a piece of pure fielding artistry that left the Eden Gardens crowd stunned and Powell walking back in disbelief. Though KKR ultimately crossed the line, Bosch’s viral, one-handed spectacular stood out as an unforgettable moment of brilliance in IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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