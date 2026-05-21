KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Bosch Turns Superman; Proteas Cricketer Dives And Grabs Stunning Catch To Dismiss Powell - Watch

Having already top-scored with an unbeaten 32 and picked up crucial wickets, the South African all-rounder proved he wasn't done putting on a clinic. Anticipting the trajectory in a split-second, Bosch launched himself sideways into the air. Extending his right hand to its absolute limit, he cleanly snatched the rocket out of thin air, plucking a blind stunner when the ball had seemingly already flown past him.