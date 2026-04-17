IPL 2026 Top Five: How Good Was Shreyas Iyer's Relay Catch? Contenders For Best Catch Of The Season - Watch Videos

As the IPL 2026 progress towards the mid-season, it has already seen some sensation grabs on the outfield. Here's the best of them that have already become fan favourites

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Top Five Catches Of Season
Shreyas Iyer taking the sensational relay catch with Xavier Bartlett during the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. Photo: IPL
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer scalped a sensational grab against Mumbai Indians

  • He relayed it to Xavier Bartlett and completed a partnership catch

  • Check the top five catches of the IPL 2026 below

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer pulled off a stunning catch in front of Mumbai Indians' dug-out sprinkled with who's who of Indian cricket, during their 7-wicket win in the match 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, Thursday.

Even as Ravi shastri relayed the live action from the coms box, narrating how Rohit Sharma sat in the dugout, stunned with disbelief, the replays of the catch already took the internet by storm. A veritable trend of the day.

But it was not the first catch to leave fans gasping for more. The IPL 2026 has already seen stunners from the fielders on the outfield and in the circle. Displaying instances of brilliant athleticism, these fielders have grabbed catches that question the limits of human possibility and the force of gravity.

The history of the IPL is decorated with iconic efforts that remain etched in memory. Kieron Pollard’s mid-air, one-handed pluck at long-on to dismiss Kevon Cooper in 2014 remains a gold standard for power and timing. Similarly, AB de Villiers’ superman catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, where he leapt high at the mid-wicket boundary to snag a ball that seemed destined for the stands—redefined what was physically possible.

Related Content
MI Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 24 – Check Result - AP Photo
MI Vs PBKS, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 24 – Check Result
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IPL Dispatch: Shreyas Iyer Red-Hot As Skipper, Jasprit Bumrah’s Wicket Drought Deepens
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh after Punjab Kings won against Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Stellar Shreyas Iyer-Prabhsimran Singh Guide Punjab To Easy Win Over Mumbai
Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. - AP Photo
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Drops Easy Catch, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Survives
Related Content

Other legendary moments, like Chris Lynn’s arching back-bend at the rope in 2014 has remained fresh in the memories of fans. Here is five catches from the IPL 2026, that can end up with the glory of the top catch of the season.

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) Against Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer tops the list with his amazing effort against Mumbai Indians. He displayed balance, judgement, core strength and presence of mind together to complete the catch.

The catch occurred in the 18th over of Mumbai's innings. Hardik Pandya, attempting to accelerate, smashed a delivery from Marco Jansen toward the long-on boundary. The ball seemed destined for a six until Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, intervened.

Iyer sprinted swiftly to his left from his position at long-on to track the ball. As the ball was about to clear the rope, Iyer launched himself into the air, grabbing the ball with a reverse cup while fully airborne.

Realizing his momentum would carry him over the boundary line, he showed incredible presence of mind to toss the ball back into the field of play mid-air. Teammate Xavier Bartlett, who was running in from long-off, safely caught the tossed ball to complete the dismissal.

Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Phil Salt’s catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has a strong shout for catch of the season.

The moment occurred in the 16th over of the first innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ishan Kishan, who was captaining SRH for the first time, was in devastating form, batting on 80 runs off just 38 balls. He looked certain to reach a century as he faced a full toss from RCB's Abhinandan Singh.

Kishan attempted to guide the ball past the infield for a boundary, opening the bat face to slice it toward the backward point region

Salt, stationed in the deep, spotted the trajectory immediately and sprinted hard to his right. Just as the ball seemed destined to reach the fence, Salt launched himself into a full-stretch dive.

He plucked the ball out of the air with a spectacular one-handed grab at full reach, effectively silencing the Bengaluru crowd in awe and ending Kishan's dangerous innings.

He plucked the ball out of the air with a spectacular one-handed grab at full reach, effectively silencing the Bengaluru crowd in awe and ending Kishan's dangerous innings.

Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings) Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Marco Jansen’s catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match was a moment where his pure physical reach defied the odds.

In the 14th over of the match at the New Chandigarh Stadium, SRH was looking to launch a massive final assault. Ishan Kishan, batting on 27, flicked a delivery from Arshdeep Singh high toward the on-side. The ball looked like a certain six, heading toward the gap at deep mid-wicket.

Standing at a towering 6'8", the South African all-rounder used every bit of his height and long levers to make the play.

Jansen sprinted a significant distance to his right from his position in the deep to intercept the ball’s trajectory.

Just as the ball was about to clear the boundary, Jansen leaped into the air and stretched his arm to pluck the ball out of thin air with a single hand.

Despite his momentum and tall frame, he managed to stay perfectly balanced and keep his feet well inside the boundary rope.

The catch was so unexpected that the bowler, Arshdeep Singh, stood in total shock with his hand over his mouth. Even Jansen seemed surprised by his own effort, breaking into laughter as his teammates mobbed him

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rishabh Pant, captaining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), pulled off a spectacular reflex catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The catch took place in the 8th over of the first innings. Liam Livingstone, who had been struggling to find his timing on a slow surface, attempted to play a paddle sweep off the bowling of LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi

As a wicketkeeper, Pant showed incredible agility and anticipation. As Livingstone moved to play the paddle, Pant initially took a step to his left, following the batter’s movement.

The ball took a faint edge and popped up quickly. Realizing the change in direction, Pant shifted his weight instantly and dived full-stretch to his right.

He plucked the ball out of the air with a single hand while parallel to the ground, completing a sensational one-handed catch that left the stadium in awe.

Sarfaraz Khan (Chennai Super Kings) Against Delhi Capitals

Sarfaraz Khan’s stunning catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel was the standout highlight of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The catch happened on the very first ball of the 7th over, during the second innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). CSK’s left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, making his IPL debut, bowled a short-of-length delivery wide of off-stump. Axar Patel attempted a powerful cut shot that looked certain to race to the boundary.

Stationed at backward point, Sarfaraz Khan had very little time to react as the ball flew off Axar's bat at high speed. Sarfaraz launched himself into a full-stretch, horizontal dive to his right.

He caught the ball cleanly with both hands while completely airborne. Television replays confirmed his entire body was off the ground at the moment of impact.

After completing the blinder, Sarfaraz took off on a wild victory lap. He took off his cap and ran toward the boundary with his arms outstretched—a celebration many fans compared to the iconic "marathon" runs of former CSK spinner Imran Tahir.

Q

Who are the current leaders for the Orange and Purple Caps?

A

Virat Kohli leads the Orange Cap race with 228 runs, while Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna are tied for the Purple Cap with 10 wickets each.

Q

Which team is currently at the top of the points table?

A

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently in first place with 9 points, having won four of their first five matches.

Q

Who has hit the most sixes in the tournament so far?

A

Rajat Patidar holds the top spot for the most sixes, having cleared the boundary 21 times in just five matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Nicholls, Foxcroft Drive Kiwis To Competitive Total | NZ 247/8 (50)

  2. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  5. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  3. Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

  4. South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Gun Charges

  5. Algorithms At War: Why The World Needs Rules Before AI Writes The Next Battlefield

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Nicholls, Foxcroft Drive Kiwis To Competitive Total | NZ 247/8 (50)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More