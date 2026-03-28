RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Phil Salt's Stunning One-Handed Catch Robs Ishan Kishan Of Hundred - Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt, second right, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during their Indian Premier League match. Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt, second right, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during their Indian Premier League match. Photo: AP