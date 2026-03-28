RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Phil Salt's Stunning One-Handed Catch Robs Ishan Kishan Of Hundred - Watch

Moments before the Ishan Kishan dismissal, Phil Salt completed a brilliant catch to break a 97-run stand between Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. The South African, caught at deep midwicket, appeared unhappy

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Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2026 Phil Salt Catch Watch
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt, second right, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during their Indian Premier League match. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan hit 38-ball 80 to power SunRisers Hyderabad innings

  • Phil Salt plucked his second superb catch of the evening to send back Kishan

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru limited SRH to 201-run total in IPL 2026 opener

Ishan Kishan was on song against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (March 28, 2026). However, for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), their stand-in skipper returned to the pavilion 20 runs short of a deserved century. Blame Phil Salt!

Having already helped the visitors recover from a wobbly start, the 27-year-old hit RCB debutant Abhinandan Singh for another six, off the fifth ball of the 16th over, and looked in prime form to hit the season's first ton.

ALSO READ: RCB Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026

But the very next delivery, he became a victim of Salt.

A full toss outside off, Kishan sliced it, and a boundary looked certain. But, out of nowhere, Phil Salt was there. A one-handed stunner, even as he hit the turf awkwardly to complete the catch at the cover boundary. Of course, it needed a review.

Watch it here:

Moments earlier, Salt completed a brilliant catch to break a 97-run stand between Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. The South African, caught at deep midwicket, was unhappy. First controversial moment of IPL 2026?

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Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, unhappy with the third umpire's decision for his wicket, has a word with the fourth umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
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Eventually, Jacob Duffy's excellent spell (4-0-22-3) helped RCB limit SRH to a slightly below-par 201 for nine. Kishan’s dismissal robbed SRH some steam in the death overs, as the Hyderabad outfit could only make 59 runs in the last five overs.

Q

How many runs did Ishan Kishan score in first match of IPL 2026?

A

Ishan Kishan scored 80 runs off just 38 balls in the IPL 2026 opener.

Q

Who took Ishan Kishan's catch in RCB vs SRH match?

A

Phil Salt plucked a brilliant catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan in the RCB vs SRH match.

Q

When is the second match of IPL 2026?

A

The second match of IPL 2026, between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29 at 7:30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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