Alexander Zverev Vs Tomas Machac, French Open: German Eases To Straight Sets Victory At Roland Garros
In the night session, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. The German dominated Machac in straight sets in one hour and 48 minutes to continue his fine start at Roland Garros. Such was German's authority in the game that he served up 19 aces. Beat that! Zverev is into the third round at Roland Garros, and will face Frenchman Quentin Halys. With this victory, the German star has also raced to a 40-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Interestingly, he is a one-time finalist and three-time quarter-finalist at French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev boasts a 120-40 win-loss record.
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