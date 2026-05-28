Alexander Zverev Vs Tomas Machac, French Open: German Eases To Straight Sets Victory At Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he plays against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic reacts as he plays against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/9 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/9 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/9 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





9/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





