Alexander Zverev Vs Tomas Machac, French Open: German Eases To Straight Sets Victory At Roland Garros

In the night session, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. The German dominated Machac in straight sets in one hour and 48 minutes to continue his fine start at Roland Garros. Such was German's authority in the game that he served up 19 aces. Beat that! Zverev is into the third round at Roland Garros, and will face Frenchman Quentin Halys. With this victory, the German star has also raced to a 40-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Interestingly, he is a one-time finalist and three-time quarter-finalist at French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev boasts a 120-40 win-loss record.

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Alexander Zverev Vs Tomas Machac French Open tennis highlights
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts as he plays against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic reacts as he plays against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic reacts as he plays against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round mens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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