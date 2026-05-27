Power Shift In Karnataka: Congress Works To Balance Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar And Community Concerns

Coronation for DK?

After the present government completed three years in office, the party is ready for over a leadership change in Karnataka. Several rounds of meetings between the state leaders and the Congress high command have reportedly taken place in recent days, ostensibly to facilitate a smooth transition of power. With barely two years left for the next assembly election, the Congress leadership is learnt to be inclined towards asking Siddaramaiah to step down to pave the way for the elevation of D. K. Shivakumar as Chief Minister. Some leaders of the Congress even said the high command is in for a big surprise, suggesting a third person may emerge as the leader, a stance not confirmed by the party’s top leaders in the state. According to party sources, an official announcement on the transition could come either later today or tomorrow after consultations with the state leadership.