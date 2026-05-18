Cooking Hope, Living In Exile: The Story Of Sri Lankan Refugees In Chennai

We are happy now—except that we don’t have citizenship,” was the common refrain. “Earlier, we used to do other jobs like tailoring. Now, we can work together like a family,” they say. There are approximately one lakh Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

We are happy now—except that we don’t have citizenship,” was the common refrain. “Earlier, we used to do other jobs like tailoring. Now, we can work together like a family,” they say. There are approximately one lakh Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY