Kerala’s Political Shift: BJP’s First Assembly Wins and the Limits of Hindutva in South India

Unlike other southern states, Karnataka is where the BJP has built a strong and sustained base across the state. It remains the only southern state where it has had its own chief minister. “There are several factors behind the BJP’s rise here,” says senior journalist B.S. Arun, pointing in particular to the deep organisational presence of the RSS. And it has been able to play with the caste equation prevailing within the state. He also recalls a key political moment involving Rajiv Gandhi and former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil. “When Rajiv Gandhi announced at the Bengaluru airport that Patil would be removed—without any formal consultation— the Lingayat community, to which Patil belonged, saw it as an affront to their dignity. The resulting alienation of Lingayats from the Congress was effectively leveraged by the BJP to consolidate its influence,” he adds. Unlike Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka lacked a dominant regional political force. As a result, the BJP, on its own organisational strength, challenges its principal rival, the Congress. It manages to do so through the extensive grassroots network of the RSS and by carefully navigating the state’s caste equations.