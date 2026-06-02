The Making Of A Rift: What Is Pushing Annamalai Out Of The BJP?

A brief interaction between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamilsai soon became the subject of intense speculation. Video clips of the exchange went viral on social media, with many users — including sections of the BJP's own online ecosystem — claiming that Shah was reprimanding her for her criticism of K. Annamalai, the party's rising star in Tamil Nadu. Tamilsai later dismissed such interpretations, describing the conversation as friendly. Yet the episode underscored a broader perception: that Annamalai enjoyed the confidence and backing of the BJP's national leadership.