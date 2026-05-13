Maverick Vijay: How Tamil Cinema’s ‘Thalapathy’ Shattered Dravidian Dominance and Captured Tamil Nadu’s Youth Vote

During the uncertain years of his early career, his father remained a steady force, helping keep Vijay afloat when his films failed to make an impact. Although Vijay enters the political arena without any institutional backing, he has won the first battle. After N.T. Rama Rao in Andhra Pradesh and M.G. Ramachandran in Tamil Nadu, Vijay is the only actor-turned-politician who has succeeded in his debut battle in politics. In an industry where legendary film actors like Shivaji Ganeshan, Rajanikanth and Kamal Hassan, who tried and left unsuccessfully, Vijay charts a new chapter, as a hero of the Gen Z, capturing the imagination of a wider section of women of all ages and children.