Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics

Vijay pulls off what eluded Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
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Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Political pundits scorned TVK as a novice outfit lacking political acumen

  • Vijay trained his campaign squarely on M. K. Stalin, striking a chord with Gen Z’s scepticism toward the establishment

  • Even those below voting age acted as informal campaigners, swaying family votes toward the TVK

Joseph Vijay, the “Thalapathy” of Tamil cinema, has emerged as a political giant-slayer, rupturing the Dravidian stronghold by pushing its two dominant parties into second and third place. What national heavyweights like the BJP and other national parties failed to achieve in Tamil Nadu, Vijay appears to have accomplished with striking ease. In doing so, he has succeeded where many Tamil cinema superstars could not—translating screen charisma into electoral impact. Drawing a direct lineage from M. G. Ramachandran, whose cinematic appeal propelled him to the Chief Minister’s office and reshaped Tamil politics, Vijay now stands at a similar crossroads. The key question ahead is whether, like MGR, he can consolidate this breakthrough into a durable political legacy.

Entering the cinema was perhaps the easiest step for Joseph Vijay. The son of filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar, Vijay was introduced to the tinsel world as a child artist in the 1980s. Unlike his dramatic political debut, his early years in cinema were far from remarkable. His first film as a lead, Naalaiya Theerpu, passed with little notice. However, it was Senthoorapandi, alongside Vijayakanth, that brought him initial visibility. What followed was a steady rise, with films like Poove Unakkaga and Kadhalukku Mariyadhai cementing his position as a leading figure in Tamil cinema.

So, when did political ambition take root in Joseph Vijay? In Tamil Nadu, such aspirations are hardly unusual among major film stars. The towering success of M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa has long served as a powerful precedent, inspiring generations of actors to view cinema as a stepping stone to politics. Yet, not all who commanded mass adulation could translate it into political success. Stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, despite their immense popularity, struggled to make a decisive electoral impact.

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Even MGR and Jayalalithaa—who went on to rule the state for years—were not political novices when they formally entered electoral politics. MGR had already built a strong base within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), serving as its treasurer before founding the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Jayalalithaa, in turn, had honed her political skills as MGR’s trusted lieutenant and propaganda secretary before stepping into the electoral arena.

“There is a significant difference in how Kamal Haasan and other stars attempted to connect with the public and how Joseph Vijay managed it,” says senior journalist and political commentator Babu Jayakumar. “Vijay, it is evident, lacks a grounding in policy and political issues. As a result, his public addresses often resembled his on-screen performances—high on rhetoric but low on substance. I believe he is aware of this limitation, which is why he chose to focus his attack on M. K. Stalin. He just wants to oppose Stalin, why and what alternative, he still seems to have no idea."

This approach seems to have resonated with Gen X voters and a largely apolitical section driven by anti-establishment sentiment. In contrast, Kamal Haasan tried to engage the electorate in a more conventional, issue-based political language—an approach that struggled to find traction beyond the already politically aware segments,” he adds.

Leaders of the TVK, however, strongly reject this criticism, insisting that the party is anchored in a clear ideological framework articulated by Joseph Vijay across multiple rallies. “We have connected with the aspirations of all sections of society; it is incorrect to label our supporters as apolitical,” says party general secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

Vijay’s transformation of his fan network, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, into a full-fledged political outfit—the TVK in 2024—marked a crucial organisational shift. While political scientists and academics initially dismissed the formation as lacking institutional depth, the scale of turnout at his rallies told a different story. The crowds were not limited to Gen Z supporters; women, too, turned up in significant numbers. Notably, around 2.5 crore voters in Tamil Nadu are under the age of 40, making youth outreach a decisive factor.

“Even those without voting rights—teenagers and ardent fans—were subtly mobilised for campaign work,” says political observer Jenrem. “I know of instances where 15- and 16-year-olds pressured their parents and grandparents to vote for Vijay. It may sound anecdotal, but such dynamics appear to have influenced voting behaviour in several households,” he adds. Taken together, this suggests that Vijay’s rise is less about traditional cadre-based politics and more about a networked, sentiment-driven mobilisation that blends fandom, generational aspiration, and anti-establishment energy into a potent electoral force.

Joseph Vijay has achieved what legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan could not—breaching the entrenched Dravidian vote base and emerging as a political “Thalapathy.” In a state where Dravidian ideology has long shaped electoral behaviour, this marks a significant disruption.

According to available data, the TVK secured 46.5 per cent of its seats in highly urban areas and 30.5 per cent in rural constituencies, indicating that its appeal cut across geographical divides and drew support from a broad cross-section of the electorate.

The real test, however, lies ahead: how Vijay navigates the pressures from the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level while adapting to the compulsions of ground-level politics in Tamil Nadu will not only define his own political trajectory but could also reshape the future course of the state's politics.

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