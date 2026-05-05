Vijay-Led TVK Wins 108 Seats, Holds Key Meet To Form Government

Actor-turned-politician Vijay chairs MLA meeting, outlines strategy as party eyes majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
TN polls: TVK roadshow
Vijay-Led TVK Wins 108 Seats, Holds Key Meet To Form Government | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay paid tributes to ideological leaders and chaired a meeting of newly elected MLAs after TVK secured 108 seats.

  • The party, emerging as the single largest, is 10 seats short of a majority and is exploring options to form the government.

  • Discussions focused on electing the legislature party leader and outlining strategy for conduct in the Assembly.

One day after winning 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23, TVK chief Vijay honoured the party's ideological leaders and presided over a gathering of its newly elected legislators on Tuesday.

He received a rousing welcome from party members and several MLAs who, like him, made their electoral debut at the TVK headquarters.

According to an MLA, he called a meeting of party MLAs to address their behaviour in the Assembly and the election of the legislature party leader.

Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal—all of whom the party considers to be its ideological leaders—were earlier honoured with flowers by the TVK chief at its headquarters.

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Source: PTI
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According to TVK leader Nanjil Sampath, the MLAs will deliver their victory certificates to the party leader during the meeting and talk about ways to build a government.

Asked how TVK would secure a simple majority, as it is short by 10 MLAs, Sampath told reporters that the party leader would work it out.

“I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon,” he said.

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Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively.

TVK needs 118 MLAs in the 234-member House to form the government.

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