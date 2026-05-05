Vijay-Led TVK Wins 108 Seats, Holds Key Meet To Form Government

One day after winning 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23, TVK chief Vijay honoured the party's ideological leaders and presided over a gathering of its newly elected legislators on Tuesday.



He received a rousing welcome from party members and several MLAs who, like him, made their electoral debut at the TVK headquarters.



According to an MLA, he called a meeting of party MLAs to address their behaviour in the Assembly and the election of the legislature party leader.