Majority Drama In Tamil Nadu: Why Governor Delayed Vijay’s Swearing In Ceremony

Governor Rajendra Arlekar has reportedly asked TVK chief Vijay to prove support from 118 MLAs before inviting him to form the government, despite the TVK emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
TVK Vijay meets TN Governor
TVK Vijay meets TN Governor
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Congress has backed TVK, but the alliance remains six seats short of a majority after Vijay’s mandatory resignation from one of the two seats he won will reduce the party’s effective tally to 107 MLAs.

  • The Governor’s delay has sparked a wider constitutional and political debate over gubernatorial discretion.

  • Ther DMK has accused the Congress of betraying INDIA bloc allies by supporting the TVK.

The Tamil Nadu assembly election results are in the spotlight again after Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s delay in the swearing-in of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay as Chief Minister.

In practice, the single largest party stakes claim to form the government and is invited to do so, subject to proving its majority on the floor of the House. However, according to media reports, Governor Arlekar has asked Vijay to show proof of support from at least 118 legislators, which is the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. 

The demand has led to questions being raised about the Governor’s discretionary powers as opposed to the democratic mandate of the people.

Article 164 of the Constitution stated that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor. 

TVK supporters gather during a roadshow led by party chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
Congress Says Vijay Sought Support To Form Tamil Nadu Government

BY Outlook News Desk

The Governor exercises this authority by inviting the party or alliance that has secured the people’s mandate and staked claim to form the government, The Indian Express reported. The Governor then schedules the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister-designate. A pro-tem Speaker is subsequently appointed to administer the oath to MLAs and oversee the floor test in the Assembly. 

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TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday departed from the party headquarters to meet  the Governor after his party emerged as the single largest formation in the Assembly elections with 108 seats. 

The Governor confirmed to ANI that he is scheduled to meet Vijay after the TVK informed Raj Bhavan that it has the numbers needed to form the next government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Arlekar said he had received a formal communication from TVK staking claim to power and had fixed an appointment with Vijay later in the evening.

"I have received a letter from TVK. They will meet me in the evening. They have stated that they have the majority and they should be called for the formation of the government. Yes, I have an appointment (to TVK chief Vijay). A new govt will come now," he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report - Suresh Pandey 
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai too met Vijay at the TVK headquarters in Chennai and extended the Congress party’s support to form the government.

"We have given our letter of support (to TVK). This is the party high command decision. I don't know when the oath ceremony is. He (TVK chief Vijay) will meet the Governor," Selvaperunthagai said, addressing reporters after the meeting.

However, with Congress securing only five seats, the alliance still remains six short of the majority mark. This is because Vijay was elected from two constituencies, Perambur and Trichy East, and is required to vacate one seat within 14 days, which would bring TVK’s effective strength in the Assembly down to 107 MLAs. 

The Congress move initially appeared to strengthen Vijay’s prospects. - Photo: PTI; Representative image
Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

BY Outlook News Desk

To make up the numbers, TVK has also reached out to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. AIADMK won 47 seats in the elections, and its backing could help TVK comfortably cross the halfway mark.

Congress had contested the April 9 Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance, while the AIADMK was the principal partner in the NDA coalition, which also included the BJP.

After the latest restructuring of parties, DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai criticised the Congress, describing its decision as “myopic” and alleging that the party had let down its INDIA bloc allies.

“I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 general elections are coming, and we are confident of defeating the BJP. But this decision makes Congress an unstable partner. The perception across the country is that Congress cannot be trusted,” Sarvanan said.

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