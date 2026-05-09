Vijay Appointed Tamil Nadu CM, To Take Oath On Sunday

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and and the leader will take oath on Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said.



On Sunday at 10 a.m., the Vijay-led ministry will be sworn in at Nehru Stadium.



After presenting letters of support from the VCK and the IUML, each of which has two MLAs, Vijay was named chief minister. The governor discussed the necessary support for approximately an hour.