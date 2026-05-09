Vijay Appointed Tamil Nadu CM, To Take Oath On Sunday

Summary of this article
Vijay was appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
The swearing-in ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led ministry will take place on Sunday at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium
Support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League raised TVK’s tally to 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and and the leader will take oath on Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said.
On Sunday at 10 a.m., the Vijay-led ministry will be sworn in at Nehru Stadium.
After presenting letters of support from the VCK and the IUML, each of which has two MLAs, Vijay was named chief minister. The governor discussed the necessary support for approximately an hour.
Governor Arlekar appointed Vijay chief minister in accordance with the Constitution, according to a press release from Lok Bhavan. The governor also invited Vijay to form the government.
Arlekar further requested that Vijay seek a vote of confidence by May 13 at the latest.
Along with prominent Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of allied parties, such as CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam, the TVK chaief met the governor.
The TVK now has 120 seats in the 234-member Assembly after gaining support from VCK and IUML, each of which has two seats.