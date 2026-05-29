CBSE Revaluation 2026: Verification, Re-Evaluation Set To Begin Today

Amid complaints about functionality of websites, the CBSE reduced the charges associated with verification and revaluation.
While obtaining a scanned copy cost Rs 100 for each subject this year, verification of marks would incur a similar charge.
For re-evaluating or rechecking, Rs 25 would be charged for each question.
Following complaints of irregularities in the digitised evaluation system and a later breakdown of the payment page for revaluation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now scheduled to open its portal for revaluation today, 29 May.
Students who have accessed the scanned copies of their answer sheet can now apply for revaluation.
Operationalised with the support of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and four PSU banks, the portal will allow students to apply for verification of marks, revaluation and even both revaluation and verification of their answer copies.
Amid complaints about functionality of websites, the CBSE reduced the charges associated with verification and revaluation. While obtaining a scanned copy cost Rs 100 for each subject this year, verification of marks would incur a similar charge of hundred. For re-evaluating or rechecking, Rs 25 would be charged for each question.
Notably, the board said that revaluation would be limited to questions selected by the student and a fresh totalling or a review of other answers will not take place. Also, in case of an increase or decrease of marks, the decision of the Board after this revaluation, would be final.
CBSE under fire
CBSE, in its maiden attempt at digitising evaluation for around 18 lakh students, has received flak after students who requested for students got answer sheets with blurred or missing pages in many cases. Others complained of unrelated answer copies, presumably from other students, uploaded with their credentials.
According to the Indian Express, officials at CBSE identified around 5000 cases of blurred sheets while 23 instances of receiving answer sheets belonging to a different candidate are recorded.
For context, around 98 lakh answer copies from 18 lakh candidates were handled by the On Screen Marking system introduced by CBSE this year. According to the board, a total of 4,04,319 students applied to access their answer books, resulting in 11,31,961 individual answer book requests. This was more than double the similar requests made last year.
Board officials, cited in the Indian Express, mention the masking stage wherein the roll numbers of the students were concealed as the point where human lapses could have been introduced. Apart from this, unprecedented traffic and unauthorised attempts were highlighted by the officials for glitches on the portal.