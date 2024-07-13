Nepal: Army Personnel Conducts Rescue Operation After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses

Nepal army personnel carry out a search operation looking for the survivors after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, Nepal.
Rescue operation underway after two buses were swept away by a landslide and pushed into a swollen river at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, Nepal. At least seven Indian nationals are among over 60 passengers reportedly missing in the incident, according to officials.
In this handout photograph released by Nepal Armed Police force, shows rescuers looking for the survivors after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, Nepal.
Nepali Army troops and others during a rescue operation after buses were swept away by a landslide, in Chitwan district, Nepal.
Damaged houses knocked by landslides are seen on the outskirts Pokhara, Nepal.