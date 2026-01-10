Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

A meeting of the National Standing Committee was convened to address the vacancy, as per the party constitution.

Tarique Rahman returns to Bagladesh after 17 years
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, waves to supporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after returning from London, ending more than 17 years of self-imposed exile. Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman on Friday has been appointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

This comes days after the demise of his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia following a prolonged illness.

BNP has emerged as the forerunner to capture power in the February polls.

Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman on Friday was appointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), days after the demise of his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia following a prolonged illness.

The Standing Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) approved the appointment of Rahman as the Chairman of the party in a meeting on Friday, local media reported. Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London, was appointed the chairman.

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), waves to supporters upon his arrival in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 25, 2025. Rahman, widely seen as the party’s political heir and an aspiring prime minister, returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in self-imposed exile. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

A meeting of the National Standing Committee was convened to address the vacancy, as per the party constitution, the report added.

Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of Bangladesh's former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia - File Photo
Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

BY Outlook News Desk

BNP media cell said that with this appointment, Rahman officially took over the responsibilities of the party's top leadership position, state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported. Rahman, 60, has emerged as a leading contender for prime ministership in the polls.  In 2002 Rahman was made BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General and became Senior Vice Chairman in 2009.

BNP emerged as the forerunner to capture power in the February polls, as former prime minister Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the election.

