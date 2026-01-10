India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Preview: Ro-Ko Take Centre Stage As Men In Blue Eye Winning Start In Vadodara

From left, India's Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

From left, India's Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)