Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand At Home

Gill returns to Ranji duty with Punjab without taking a break
The Saurashtra match marks his red-ball comeback after injury
Punjab see him as key to their knockout hopes
India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has immediately re-engaged with domestic cricket, opting not to take a break after India’s recent ODI series loss to New Zealand and instead preparing to play for Punjab in their Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra beginning Thursday in Rajkot.
The 26-year-old, who featured in all three ODIs as India went down 1–2 to the Kiwis, chose to return straight to red-ball cricket as he seeks consistent match practice and form, having not been selected in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 plans.
Gill’s commitment saw him travel around eight hours from Indore to Rajkot due to limited flight options, underlining his eagerness to bolster Punjab’s bid for a knockout spot in the Ranji Trophy.
Gill’s Ranji Return: Boost for Punjab
Punjab currently sit sixth in Ranji Trophy Elite Group B with 11 points from five matches and will need outright wins in their remaining three league games to keep hopes alive. Gill’s experience and batting prowess are seen as crucial to their chances as the domestic season reaches its pivotal phase.
The 26-year-old is keen to help Punjab keep their slim knockout hopes alive in the premier domestic tournament.
"Shubman decided against taking any break post ODI series and it took him eight hours to reach Rajkot from Indore as there aren't any direct flights, available," a source close to the Punjab team told PTI.
Gill’s role at the top of the order is viewed as vital to Punjab’s hopes, while the Saurashtra clash, against the defending domestic champions, will also be his first red-ball outing since a neck injury during the South Africa Test series sidelined him for an extended period.
Despite his growing responsibilities at the international level, the Indian captain has often stressed the importance of domestic cricket in maintaining form and match fitness.