India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Sidelined As Neck Injury Ends His First Test Early

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the first Test after a neck injury forced him to retire hurt and undergo hospital observation in Kolkata
BCCI confirmed he will take no further part in the match, adding that he remains under medical supervision
Morne Morkel suggested the stiffness may have come from a bad night’s sleep rather than workload, while Rishabh Pant continues as stand-in captain
Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa after his neck injury worsened overnight.
The India captain had walked off on Day 2 just three balls into his innings, visibly in discomfort, and did not return to bat again. By the evening, he was stretchered into an ambulance with his neck immobilised and taken to a Kolkata hospital for detailed evaluation.
The BCCI confirmed the development before play on Sunday, stating that Gill will stay under medical supervision and won’t return to the match. "Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," the board shared on X.
"He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team."
Assistant coach Morne Morkel shed some light on the situation after Day 2, suggesting the issue may have started even before he took the field. He hinted it could simply be the result of an awkward night rather than workload-related strain, saying Gill had been dealing with stiffness heading into the day.
While fans hoped the skipper might walk out on Day 3, the latest update confirms Gill won’t be returning for this Test, leaving India to push for control without their captain at Eden Gardens.