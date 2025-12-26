Noakhali Express Vs Chattogram Challengers Toss Update, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: CHR Bat First

Chattogram Challengers are batting first against Noakhali Express
BPL 2025-26 match 2, that is being played in Sylhet
BPL opening ceremony postponed due to the unrest
Chattogram Challengers are batting first against Noakhali Express in match 2 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 tournament, to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on December 26.
In the preceding match on Friday, the Sylhet Titans will be locking horns with Rajshahi Warriors from 2:30PM at the very same venue. The 12th BPL edition starts amid political and communal tension in Bangladesh with the opening ceremony postponed due to the unrest.
Noakhali Express vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025: Playing XIs
Chattogram Royals (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahfijul Islam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mahedi Hasan(c), Masood Gurbaz(w), Ziaur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam
Noakhali Express (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Sabbir Hossain, Haider Ali, Shykat Ali(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Zahir Khan, Ihsanullah, Hasan Mahmud, Mehedi Hasan Rana