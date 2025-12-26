Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Pearls Visit Riyadh As Blue Waves Look To Bridge The Gap

Action from the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab Photo: X/AlHilal Saudi Club

Good Evening Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League matchday 11 fixture between the reigning champions Al-Hilal who welcome 8th placed Al Khaleej at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The Blue Waves enter this fixture in supreme form, currently riding on a 14-match winning streak across all competitions under the coaching of Simone Inzaghi. While Al Hilal remains unbeaten this season, they face a stern test today without key defensive pillars Yassine Bounou and Kalidou Koulibaly, who are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 in Morocco. Al Khaleej will look to capitalize on those absences, and bank on the presence of their top playmaker Konstantinos Fortounis who has assisted 9 times this season. The Pearls will be looking to steal some points tonight, while Al-Hilal will try to cut the gap on league leaders Al-Nassr. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates, lineups, and more.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Dec 2025, 09:45:50 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Points Table Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Points Table: Top 10 Google Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Points Table: Bottom 8 Google

26 Dec 2025, 09:17:08 pm IST Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 11 Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025 Time: 5:30 PM GMT | 11:00 PM IST | 12:30 PM ET Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco