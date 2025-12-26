Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Pearls Visit Riyadh As Blue Waves Look To Bridge The Gap

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: The reigning champions welcome the Pearls at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh from 11:00PM (IST) onwards. Stay with us to get the real-time updates, playing XIs, live scores and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Action from the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab Photo: X/AlHilal Saudi Club
Good Evening Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League matchday 11 fixture between the reigning champions Al-Hilal who welcome 8th placed Al Khaleej at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The Blue Waves enter this fixture in supreme form, currently riding on a 14-match winning streak across all competitions under the coaching of Simone Inzaghi. While Al Hilal remains unbeaten this season, they face a stern test today without key defensive pillars Yassine Bounou and Kalidou Koulibaly, who are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 in Morocco. Al Khaleej will look to capitalize on those absences, and bank on the presence of their top playmaker Konstantinos Fortounis who has assisted 9 times this season. The Pearls will be looking to steal some points tonight, while Al-Hilal will try to cut the gap on league leaders Al-Nassr. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates, lineups, and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Blue Waves' Recent Form 

Al Hilal is in supreme form, currently riding a 14-match winning streak across all competitions. Under manager Simone Inzaghi, they sit second in the Saudi Pro League with 23 points from 9 matches. They remain undefeated this season, recently securing a 1-0 victory against Sharjah FC in the ACL Elite.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Points Table

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Points Table: Top 10
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Points Table: Top 10 Google
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Points Table: Bottom 8
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Points Table: Bottom 8 Google

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details

Fixture: Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 11

Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM GMT | 11:00 PM IST | 12:30 PM ET

Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Welcome

Good Evening and welcome to our live coverage of Al-Hilal Vs Al-Khaleej from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates, playing XIs and more.

