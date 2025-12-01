Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Gill is still far away from on-field action but at CoE, he will pick up a bat for the first time in a month with the watchful eyes of BCCI's medical staff around him

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Whos In, Whos Out
India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill is on course to start his rehab as per a report

  • The IND Test & ODI captain had suffered a neck injury during the Kolkata Test

  • It remains to be seen whether Gill does make the IND T20I squad for the SA series

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is on course to start his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence from December 1 as per reports.

Gill who had suffered a neck injury during the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata, had been out of action since. The batter is said to reach the CoE on Monday (December 1), almost a week ahead before the T20I series gets underway.

A report in the Times of India stated that Gill underwent a physiotherapy session in Mumbai before flying to Chandigarh. It also stated that despite feeling discomfort in his neck, his recovery is still on track.

Gill is still far away from on-field action but at CoE, he will pick up a bat for the first time in a month with the watchful eyes of BCCI's medical staff around him.

"There are no red flags at the moment, and he has taken multiple flights - Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru - without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park, but it will not be a rushed process.

Related Content
Related Content

"The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player, and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready," an unnamed source close to the information revealed, as quoted by the TOI.

Post his neck injury during the 1st innings of the Kolkata Test, Gill was admitted to the hospital and was ruled out of the 2nd Test. Despite travelling with the team, Gill was advised to see a specialist. The batter flew to Mumbai to see a spine specialist, who advised the ODI and Test captain to get more rest before resuming rehab and training.

All eyes will be on the BCCI's team selection for the T20I series against South Africa and whether Gill does make the squad or not, remains to be seen.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution