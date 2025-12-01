Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Shubman Gill is on course to start his rehab as per a report
The IND Test & ODI captain had suffered a neck injury during the Kolkata Test
It remains to be seen whether Gill does make the IND T20I squad for the SA series
India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is on course to start his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence from December 1 as per reports.
Gill who had suffered a neck injury during the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata, had been out of action since. The batter is said to reach the CoE on Monday (December 1), almost a week ahead before the T20I series gets underway.
A report in the Times of India stated that Gill underwent a physiotherapy session in Mumbai before flying to Chandigarh. It also stated that despite feeling discomfort in his neck, his recovery is still on track.
Gill is still far away from on-field action but at CoE, he will pick up a bat for the first time in a month with the watchful eyes of BCCI's medical staff around him.
"There are no red flags at the moment, and he has taken multiple flights - Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru - without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park, but it will not be a rushed process.
"The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player, and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready," an unnamed source close to the information revealed, as quoted by the TOI.
Post his neck injury during the 1st innings of the Kolkata Test, Gill was admitted to the hospital and was ruled out of the 2nd Test. Despite travelling with the team, Gill was advised to see a specialist. The batter flew to Mumbai to see a spine specialist, who advised the ODI and Test captain to get more rest before resuming rehab and training.
All eyes will be on the BCCI's team selection for the T20I series against South Africa and whether Gill does make the squad or not, remains to be seen.