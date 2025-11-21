Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant To Lead India

Shubman Gill ruled out of second Test against South Africa due to neck spasm
Rishabh Pant to lead India after 30-run defeat in Kolkata
Sai Sudharsan likely to open, Nitish Reddy may replace Axar Patel
India will take the field in Guwahati for the second Test against South Africa without their captain, Shubman Gill. The BCCI confirmed on Friday that Gill has been released from the squad to focus on recovery after a neck spasm forced him to retire hurt in the first Test at Kolkata.
Gill’s injury occurred on Day 2 of the Eden Gardens Test, where he faced just three deliveries before leaving the field. He was hospitalized for observation and discharged the following day but continued to experience pain in his neck and nape.
After traveling to Guwahati on November 19, it became clear that he was not fully fit to play. Gill will now fly to Mumbai for further assessment and injury management, leaving his availability for the upcoming ODI series uncertain.
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasized the team’s cautious approach. "We don’t want a recurrence of the spasm during the game. If there’s any doubt about his fitness, he will rest. The team’s long-term interest comes first," Kotak said.
In Gill’s absence, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the side in Guwahati. South Africa currently lead the two-match series 1-0 after a tense 30-run win in Kolkata, where India were bowled out for just 93 chasing 124 on a tricky pitch that offered uneven bounce.
Gill’s neck issue is not new. He had missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 due to a similar injury, highlighting the challenges of managing his fitness in a packed international calendar.
India now face a selection dilemma. The squad already has a left-heavy batting order, with six left-handers featuring in the Kolkata Test.
Sai Sudharsan is likely to open in Gill’s place, while Nitish Reddy is expected to replace Axar Patel. Kotak remained confident in the team’s depth, saying, "If he misses out, we have plenty of capable players ready to step in. The new player might even score a hundred. Until we know about Shubman, we won’t finalize the XI."
As India regroup for the second Test, the focus will be on managing injuries, finding the right balance in the batting lineup, and keeping their hopes alive in a series where South Africa currently hold the upper hand.
With PTI Inputs