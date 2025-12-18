Will Shubman Gill Play In India Vs South Africa 5th T20I? Toe Injury Clouds Series Decider In Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill’s participation in the 5th T20I remains uncertain due to a toe injury, with no official confirmation yet
Shubman Gill’s fitness saga continues to hover over India’s final T20I against South Africa at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, December 19. The Indian vice-captain suffered a toe injury during practice ahead of the 4th T20I, which ultimately was abandoned due to thick fog in Lucknow.
That injury forced him out of the earlier match and sparked reports suggesting he might miss the rest of the series, including the decider. However, many fans questioned if Gill is really injured or he's been dropped because of his poor form.
Shubman Gill’s Injury and Uncertain 5th T20I Participation
Despite the reports, Gill has travelled to Ahmedabad with the squad, indicating that India’s team management may still keep the door open for his participation. No official statement has yet come from the BCCI or the team’s medical staff confirming his status. The final call is expected to hinge on how the injury responds to treatment and whether he passes the pre-match fitness tests.
If Gill does take the field, it would be a much-needed boost for himself as he's been very quiet in the series so far with the bat and would want to end the series on high. However, if the selectors and coaches decide the risk of aggravation is too high, he may yet be rested as a precaution ahead of the upcoming New Zealand tour and the T20 World Cup.
Sanju Samson Set to Step In if Gill Misses Out
In the event that Gill is ruled out of playing, Sanju Samson is almost certain to slot into the playing XI, most likely as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson, who has been waiting patiently on the bench during the series, brings valuable experience and has historically performed well in the top order in T20Is.
This could also be a confidence-boosting opportunity for Samson, especially with bigger challenges on the horizon like the World Cup qualifiers and the global event next year. With Gill’s place uncertain until the last moment, Samson’s role becomes central to India’s strategy in Ahmedabad.