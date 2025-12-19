India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday (December 19, 2025). India brought back Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the third match because of personal reasons, for Harshit Rana while Washington Sundar came in for Kuldeep Yadav. Sanju Samson finally got a look in too, as Shubman Gill missed out due to his toe injury. SA drafted George Linde in for Anrich Nortje. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-1.
