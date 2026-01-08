Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

Priyanka Chopra on her character in The Bluff

Set in the late 1800s, the film is about Ercell Bodden, played by Chopra. In an interview with Esquire, Priyanka, while opening up about her character, shared, “I did not know anything about females who were pirates. I didn’t know that was a concept that actually happened or that women had captained their own ships at a time where piracy—real piracy—was not the Disney version of it. It was scary, it was bloody, it was brutal.”