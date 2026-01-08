Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

Priyanka Chopra sports a gritty look in the first poster from The Bluff.
The pirate adventure film is directed by Frank Ewen Flowers Jr.
It will stream on Prime Video from February 25, 2026.
Actress Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. She starred in several Hollywood projects, including The Matrix Resurrections (2021), Love Again (2023), and Heads of State (2025), among others. The diva will be next seen in Frank Ewen Flowers Jr.'s The Bluff. The pirate adventure film, which is scheduled to release on Prime Video in February, also stars Karl Urban. Priyanka Chopra's gritty first look from the upcoming film has been unveiled.
Priyanka Chopra's first look from The Bluff
Sharing the first look from the film on social media, Chopra wrote, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026
Only on @primevideo (sic)."
Priyanka Chopra on her character in The Bluff
Set in the late 1800s, the film is about Ercell Bodden, played by Chopra. In an interview with Esquire, Priyanka, while opening up about her character, shared, “I did not know anything about females who were pirates. I didn’t know that was a concept that actually happened or that women had captained their own ships at a time where piracy—real piracy—was not the Disney version of it. It was scary, it was bloody, it was brutal.”
What Frank said about Priyanka
While praising the actress, Frank said, “And for Priyanka to flex her muscles as a mom and a real modern-day superhero. She has an incredible work ethic, but she can kick ass. She’s formidable.”
“In the fight choreography, we were like, ‘Let’s base everything in reality. She’s got to fight dirty. She’s got to grab a conch shell to take down a strapping pirate. She’s got to get gritty and dirty and messy and bloody with it. So a lot of that informed how the movie shook out,” he added.
The Bluff has been produced by Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios.